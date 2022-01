LANSING, Mich. — State leaders are issuing a reminder to residents to enroll for health insurance before the Jan. 15 deadline. “We know that having comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes and this Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness while saving money,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment only lasts until January 15, so get signed up as soon as possible to ensure that you and your family have affordable, comprehensive health coverage for the year.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO