566504_6_.jpg

Socialism has become popular again in certain U.S. political circles. Openly avowed socialists, such as New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, exercise an inordinate amount of influence in the Democratic Party. The leftist journal In These Times featured a headline in January 2021 that read “Congress Has More Socialists Than Ever Before in U.S. History.” In Gallup’s 2020 poll, 45% of respondents said they would vote for a qualified socialist candidate for president. In a more recent Axios/Momentive poll, 51% of respondents between the ages of 18-34 had a positive reaction to the word socialism.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO