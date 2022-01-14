566504_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Will the Climate Industry Move the Goalposts Again?. The international climate alarmist industry comprises a number of special interests. There are the activists,...

Victoria Advocate

An Effort to Cap Mississippi Education Superintendent's Salary. The issues of government administrative costs can often get enormously complicated, but in some cases, the issues can be fairly easy to grasp. For example, despite having a lower population than most other states, and a much smaller education budget, Mississippi’s Superintendent of Education receives among the highest salary of any state superintendent in the country.
EDUCATION
The Press

For all the attention paid to wondrous technologies, lifesaving new treatments and drugs, medicine remains by, for and about people.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Dr. Fauci’s Retirement Package Will Cost Taxpayers Over $350,000 Per Year – Highest in Federal History. When Dr. Fauci decides to retire, his federal pension and post-employment benefits will cost taxpayers over $350,000 each year. Dr. Fauci is already the highest paid federal employee, and soon his retirement package will exceed most working Americans’ salaries.
ECONOMY
Kilgore News Herald

True 'COVID Relief' Demands a New Economic Consensus. The United States is experiencing an economic crisis. Nobody could’ve predicted COVID-19 and the strain it would place on the global market, but the pandemic is only partly to blame. The current crisis is also the result of incompetent leadership and failed economic policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

HHS Secretary’s Last-Minute Push to Cut Medicare Premium. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wants to reduce Medicare’s 2022 premium because of the recent price drop of controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. If the premium is cut, it will be too little, too late—and bad policy to boot.
HEALTH
The Press

In June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated, you could enjoy the Fourth of July without worry. This optimism was premature. After nearly 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been placed in Americans’ arms, cases have again been surging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The term “culture war” has been a staple of American politics and public debates for decades, the latest iterations framed by the likes of abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. However, such issues don’t motivate voters as much as people on the extremes tend to believe.
The Press

Climate Industrial Complex Left Clueless as Fossil Fuels Proliferate. It has been a little more than a month since the United Nations climate meeting at Glasgow, yet global use of fossil fuels has increased rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
The Press

HARRISBURG – Last month, seven environmental groups wrote a misguided letter to Philadelphia officials bashing legislation that I sponsored as counterintuitive to the city’s decarbonization goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

Meat Prices, Taxes, & How Governments Prefer That Everyone Else Competes. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation. Without healthy competition, big players can … charge whatever they want and treat you however they want.” President Biden’s cogent statement about the benefits of competition would make Adam Smith smile in his grave. What could be more obvious? When one or all of the major players in an industry get to set prices while avoiding the threat of a competitor offering a better deal, the consumer suffers.
AGRICULTURE
The Press

The Big Insight: Regulatory changes could help alleviate a trucker shortage making our supply chain problems worse.
INDUSTRY
Victoria Advocate

Yes, the Biden Administration DOES Have a Magic Wand for Energy Prices. It’s been a few winters since gas prices were at the top of Americans’ list of concerns. But the pain many of us are feeling at the pump—and the drastic increase in home heating costs expected this winter—has changed public sentiment on energy policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

Without a Trained Workforce, the Infrastructure Bill Is Useless. As the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act slowly gets implemented across the country, businesses are desperately seeking skilled workers to meet the coming demand. Baby Boomers are aging out of the workforce and fewer young people are replacing them, leaving massive gaps in important industries like construction, mechanical services, and trucking – all needed to rebuild and strengthen America’s roads, bridges, water infrastructure, and other large-scale projects.
ECONOMY
The Press

One of the myriad initiatives crammed into President Biden's blockbuster Build Back Better Act is $3 billion in funding for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs at higher education institutions, with a particular focus on historically black colleges and universities. MIT and John Hopkins are a couple of the many other institutions that would benefit.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Throwback Thursday: In 1978, Hart Senate Office Building Budgeted for $48 Million, Cost $122 Million. Construction on the Hart Senate Office Building began in January 1975. A June 1972 estimate put construction costs at $48 million. But, when the building was completed in September 1982, it cost $137.7 million — $379 million in 2021 dollars.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Socialism has become popular again in certain U.S. political circles. Openly avowed socialists, such as New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, exercise an inordinate amount of influence in the Democratic Party. The leftist journal In These Times featured a headline in January 2021 that read “Congress Has More Socialists Than Ever Before in U.S. History.” In Gallup’s 2020 poll, 45% of respondents said they would vote for a qualified socialist candidate for president. In a more recent Axios/Momentive poll, 51% of respondents between the ages of 18-34 had a positive reaction to the word socialism.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Press

Biden's Disastrous First Year Drives Voters Into GOP Arms. "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to [foul] things up," cautioned Barack Obama during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign. It's a warning the nation should have heeded. Even Obama must be surprised by President Biden's disastrous first year in office, which has been characterized by a war on small businesses, promises made and promises broken, and lies about COVID, the economy, and voting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Press

The Republican Party is divided. An older generation supports limited government. A younger generation wants to use a large government to pursue unapologetically conservative ends.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

U.S. Natural Gas Is Critical to Strengthening America’s National Security. In recent months, European gas prices have risen as much as 700 percent, leaving millions of citizens vulnerable to a dangerously unstable grid and burdened with high electricity costs heading into this winter. Disruptions from this energy crisis have been felt by households and many industries that rely on affordable power to provide goods and services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Victoria Advocate

America needs healthy competition. In the healthcare arena, competition expands patient choice, controlsÃ¢?Â¯costÃ¢?Â¯and stimulates innovation in the delivery of medical care.Ã¢?Â¯Anti-competitive policiesÃ¢?Â¯resultÃ¢?Â¯inÃ¢?Â¯marketÃ¢?Â¯consolidation—meaningÃ¢?Â¯lessÃ¢?Â¯competition—especially amongÃ¢?Â¯America’sÃ¢?Â¯hospitals.Ã¢?Â¯Ã¢?Â¯Ã¢?Â¯
HEALTH
The Press

The Press

