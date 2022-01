Lewis Central boys basketball held Denison-Schleswig to three points in the third quarter during a 50-37 win on the road on Tuesday. Lewis Central led 13 to 11 in the first quarter, the game was tied 22-22 at halftime before taking a 36-25 lead by the third quarter. The Titans outscored the Monarchs 14-12 in the final quarter.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO