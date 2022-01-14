ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No spoilers: ‘Scream’ doesn’t reinvent but is a worthy ‘requel’

Cover picture for the articleBefore I get into this week’s review, a few words about what you won’t find here: spoilers. The invitation for the press screening of the latest “Scream” movie included a note asking critics to “kindly refrain” from revealing plot points in their reviews. There was also an introduction from two of...

‘Scream’ Filmmakers on the Provocative Ending, [SPOILER]’s Death and the ‘Star Wars’ Cameo That Could Have Been

When the filmmakers behind the new “Scream” — directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella, collectively known as Radio Silence — first read the script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, they loved how it applied this franchise’s self-aware sensibility to the state of franchise filmmaking itself. Rather than tweak the “rules” of horror films or sequels, this new “Scream” slices into fans themselves and how rabid demand for resurrecting long dormant movie franchises has led to the rise of the legacy sequel, or “requel.”
Tyler Gillett
Wes Craven
Scream 2022 Spoiler Free Review

Joey Franchize got to see a preview of SCREAM the new one for this year 2022 and gives us his SPOILER FREE Review!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
Does Sidney die in Scream 5 as America’s favourite slasher returns?

Scream 5, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, rolled out in cinemas today (14 January, 2022) – its red carpet premiere was… “slashed”, due to the rise of the Omicron variant of covid-19. Multiple theories circulated in the months leading up to its release regarding the life and/or death of the series’ main heroine and protagonist, Sidney Prescott. So, does Sidney die in Scream 5?
Scream, review: scare-free horror ‘requel’ is dead on arrival

The new Scream has a gajillion ideas, again, about being a sequel to a mega-successful slasher flick. My mistake: in the film’s own wink-wink terminology, it’s a “requel” – part sequel/part reboot, much like the latest Halloween (2018). One thing’s for sure, no requel to date has been quite this eager to show how aware it is of being one. Large chunks of the script could easily be mistaken for verbatim culls from the pitch meetings.
Jenna Ortega On 'Scream,' Spoilers, And Playing Wednesday Addams

Since the trailer for the highly anticipated fifth installment of Scream first dropped in mid-October, over 1.2 million people have tuned in to check out the return of Ghostface. This means that over 1.2 million people have seen Jenna Ortega pick up that fateful phone call — presumably, the one that kicks off each film, ending in a character’s gory demise. Basically, once you hear “Would you like to play a game?” it’s, well, game over. But neither I, beholden to a strict spoiler embargo, nor Ortega, beholden to anxiety over spilling script secrets, is going to share whether what you see is what you’re actually going to get.
#Spoiler
Scream First Reactions Say 'Razor-Sharp' Reboot 'Delivers': 'Avoid Spoilers at All Costs'

The newest Scream movie kills it, fans of the franchise say. Critics began sharing their (spoiler-free!) first reactions to the fifth installment on Thursday, posting immediate reactions on Twitter. In theaters next Friday, Scream sees Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott, alongside original costars Courteney Cox and David Arquette plus a new generation of characters.
Scream 5 Wasn’t Exactly Original, What a Shock

It’s bound to upset a few people, it happens, but the spoilers that are coming that Scream fans might not want to hear, while others might be intrigued to know that, like usual, someone has tried to take something popular and surprising for at least half of the movie before becoming tired and uninspired once again. Also, keep in mind, this is an opinion, and if you enjoy the movie then more power to you. But the fact that the killers in Scream 5, yes, killers plural, were given the idea to keep the idea of Stab alive in a way that’s less than inspired makes a person wonder why in the world people are still willing to make their way to the theater. But to be fair, there are a lot of movie franchises that quite a few people will gladly sit down for that others think are utter garbage. The upside is that the Scream franchise isn’t garbage, but it is one of those stories that makes a person try to think of why folks are willing to see what is essentially the same story over and over.
SCREAM Review: Horror "Requel" Is A Moderately Effective Slasher, But Meta Elements Offset Suspense

This review will contain mild spoilers. "Do you like scary movies?" If so, you might want to give Scream 2022 a miss. To be fair, the Scream films were never particularly scary, but Wes Craven's masterful original (and, to a lesser extent, the first sequel) did boast some nail-bitingly tense moments and a few effective jumps. This fifth instalment does significantly increase the gore quota, but is seriously lacking when it comes to genuine suspense.
Don’t Scream // Showtime

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG) Grab some popcorn, pull up a seat and enjoy the show!. Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:30 — 3.4MB)
Scream review: "The franchise isn't ready to die yet"

Let’s all Scream and Scream again (and again, and again, and again). The film’s dedicated ‘For Wes’, and he’ll be smiling. As much sequel as reboot, this could have been called Scream 5. Why it isn’t, other than putting off younger viewers who’ve not seen the first four instalments, is explained, naturally, by one of its movie-literate characters: it is, a la the Star Wars sequel trilogy, or the new Halloween movies, or Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a ‘requel’, telling a new story (which is much like the old story) with new characters but ensuring that legacy stars return to keep fans happy.
‘Scream’ Review: A Sequel — Make That Requel — That Winks, Entertainingly, at the Badness of Sequels

“Scream,” the lively new meta slasher thriller, is neither a reboot nor a sequel to “Scream,” the landmark 1996 meta slasher thriller it shares a title with. The new movie is a requel, a term the film dutifully explains — it means a franchise extension that’s poised, on a kitchen knife blade, between the past and the present, between something jumpy and new and a respect for the legacy characters that gave the original its soul. (In this case, that means Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell are back, and not just in token roles.) The young characters in the original “Scream” were living out their own schlock horror movie, complete with a masked killer who was like a mascot of death (he was like Edvard Munch’s The Scream turned into a piece of costume-shop kitsch), and they drew on the rules they’d absorbed from their endless watching of slasher films: how you get fooled into thinking the killer is this person when it’s really that person, the telltale actions that lead to your being slaughtered, and so on.
Scream filmmakers issue social media spoiler plea

Matt - who, along with fellow director Tyler Gillett, has replaced the late Wes Craven behind the camera for the flick - wrote on the social media platform: "Dear Scream Friends,. "As opening day approaches, we'd like to ask you a small favour - please be kind to your fellow...
Scream 5 co-writer says the movie wasn't meant as a trilogy starter

Scream 5 co-writer James Vanderbilt has revealed that the film wasn't meant to kickstart a trilogy, but was instead envisioned as a complete movie in its own right. The film, which is simply titled Scream, is the fifth movie in the horror franchise, and unites the legacy cast of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette with newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct, making this the first movie in the series helmed by someone other than Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
