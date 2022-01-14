No spoilers: ‘Scream’ doesn’t reinvent but is a worthy ‘requel’

It’s bound to upset a few people, it happens, but the spoilers that are coming that Scream fans might not want to hear, while others might be intrigued to know that, like usual, someone has tried to take something popular and surprising for at least half of the movie before becoming tired and uninspired once again. Also, keep in mind, this is an opinion, and if you enjoy the movie then more power to you. But the fact that the killers in Scream 5, yes, killers plural, were given the idea to keep the idea of Stab alive in a way that’s less than inspired makes a person wonder why in the world people are still willing to make their way to the theater. But to be fair, there are a lot of movie franchises that quite a few people will gladly sit down for that others think are utter garbage. The upside is that the Scream franchise isn’t garbage, but it is one of those stories that makes a person try to think of why folks are willing to see what is essentially the same story over and over.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO