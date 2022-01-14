ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago startups raised a record $7 billion in 2021

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
 6 days ago
As expected, Chicago's 2021 venture funding hit a record high, blowing the previous year's total of...

Foxtrot raises $100M as it preps to open 50 corner stores in 2 years

With an ambitious plan to open dozens of new retail shops across the country, Chicago startup Foxtrot is preparing for growth with a new nine-figure investment in the bank. Foxtrot said Tuesday it raised $100 million in a Series C round led by D1 Capital Partners. Other backers include Monogram, Imaginary, Almanac, Wittington, Fifth Wall, M3, Lerer Hippeau and Revolution.
CHICAGO, IL
Health kiosk company Higi acquired by digital health firm

Chicago health care technology firm Higi, maker of kiosks that can measure your blood pressure and other health data, has been acquired by a U.K. digital health care firm. British health-tech firm Babylon said Wednesday that it has acquired Higi for an undisclosed amount. Babylon led Higi's $30 million Series B round in 2020. Babylon went public last June in a $4.2 billion SPAC deal led by former Groupon CEO Rich Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
RBO PrintLogistix Announces Acquisition of Reign Print Solutions

RBO PrintLogistix, a top brand deployment partner, acquired Reign Print Solutions, further growing the organization’s market footprint. The acquired print solutions provider and its employees will begin operating as Reign Print Solutions, an RBO Company, effective immediately until April 1, 2022, when the full entity will continue to operate as RBO. “We are thrilled to have the Reign Print Solutions team join us as we continue to expand our ability to serve brands and their marketing supply chain needs nationwide,” says Cathy Armstrong, CEO of RBO. “Our organization has been fortunate to grow throughout these challenging times. Both RBO and Reign’s commitment to best-in-class service and quality has made this union possible, allowing us to continue on our positive growth track.” Since 1987, Reign Print Solutions has been helping quality organizations effectively communicate and distribute their message to the marketplace. “We are excited to join RBO in their effort to help customers connect with their clients in relevant and meaningful ways," says Bill Jourdan. "Whether the solution calls for label solutions, a direct marketing piece, a transactional mail program, or an e-commerce platform, partnering with RBO, we will provide the solution the client needs to grow.” RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO can execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
BUSINESS
Medical device startup from John Rogers raises $2.2M

An Evanston startup that's creating a wearable skin patch that helps sufferers of hydrocephalus raised more funding as it prepares to launch its product in 2022. Rhaeos has raised $2.2 million in a seed round from Creative Ventures, Portal Innovations, Lateral Capital, Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, Kyto Life Science and Technology, Band of Angels, Northwestern University's NXT Fund, University of Michigan Social Venture Fund and others.
EVANSTON, IL
Amid staffing shortages, startup raises $2M to help hospitals hire

A Chicago startup that helps hospitals with recruitment efforts has raised new funding as more hospitals rely on its services amid staffing shortages. AMOpportunities raised $2 million in a "Series A2" round of funding, bringing its total venture funding to nearly $9 million since it launched in 2013. Investors in the round include Chicago's OCA Ventures, PACE Healthcare and Dreamit Ventures. AMOpportunities raised over $5 million earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

