566492_6_.jpg

Presidential Election

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
What Biden's Approval Rating Means for the Midterms. Quinnipiac University released its latest survey...

The Press

Biden's Disastrous First Year Drives Voters Into GOP Arms. "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to [foul] things up," cautioned Barack Obama during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign. It's a warning the nation should have heeded. Even Obama must be surprised by President Biden's disastrous first year in office, which has been characterized by a war on small businesses, promises made and promises broken, and lies about COVID, the economy, and voting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Press

Socialism has become popular again in certain U.S. political circles. Openly avowed socialists, such as New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, exercise an inordinate amount of influence in the Democratic Party. The leftist journal In These Times featured a headline in January 2021 that read "Congress Has More Socialists Than Ever Before in U.S. History." In Gallup's 2020 poll, 45% of respondents said they would vote for a qualified socialist candidate for president. In a more recent Axios/Momentive poll, 51% of respondents between the ages of 18-34 had a positive reaction to the word socialism.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Press

When Sen. Joe Manchin announced on Fox News that he could not support President Biden's Build Back Better legislation even at its reduced price, he took heat from White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki, followed quickly by criticism from journalists and pundits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victoria Advocate

Amid plummeting poll numbers, rising inflation and a Supreme Court smackdown, President Biden traveled to the Peach State earlier this week not to celebrate the University of Georgia's national championship the night before, but to foretell the doom of Americans' right to vote. According to Biden and leading Democrats Chuck Schumer and Stacey Abrams, the only way to save America is to pass their party's sweeping election reform legislation, the so-called Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Sounds simple, doesn't it? What American could oppose bills with names like that?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Donald Trump
The Press

"You'll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think." — Mitch McConnell on Nov. 21, 2013, in Senate floor speech to Harry Reid-led Democrats curtailing the filibuster for judicial appointments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Five Key Moments From Joe Biden's Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden's presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon. It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued: that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to ask multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others. The press conference also...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Press

The term "culture war" has been a staple of American politics and public debates for decades, the latest iterations framed by the likes of abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. However, such issues don't motivate voters as much as people on the extremes tend to believe.
Victoria Advocate

Nicholas Kristof and the Qualifications for Candidacy. Self-awareness is not a trait normally associated with modern U.S. politicians, or would-be politicians. Sometimes we must listen to these people carefully, however, because they often reveal themselves.
POLITICS
The Press

As congressional Democrats struggle to breathe new life into their stalled legislative agenda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week told "VIP" donors on a leaked private phone call that all party members need to brag about the House-passed version of the Build Back Better bill even as she cautioned her colleagues not to describe the multitrillion-dollar spending measure's impact as too sweeping.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee's two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia "Ginny" Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "act immediately to remove" Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Lindsey Graham just threatened Mitch McConnell

Lindsey Graham has a message for Mitch McConnell if he wants to lead the Senate GOP after the 2022 midterms: have a working relationship with Donald Trump or get out. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza unpacks McConnell's tumultuous relationship with Trump and why being on good terms with the former president is crucial to leading the Republican Party moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more "dangerous" as the standard-bearer of the Republican base."Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump," former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. "He's more savvy. He's more coy. And he doesn't have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does."The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state."Florida's not free...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans 'are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans'

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats' voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

