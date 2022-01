As Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s launch draws near, Techland is finally answering some of the community’s most-asked-about questions. During a Thursday presentation, the studio took some time to show off co-op gameplay. Up to four players can tear through the zombie apocalypse together as, like the original Dying Light, the entire campaign is available in co-op. The twist this time is that whenever narrative choices appear, everyone in a party can vote on what story option to choose. Strangely, whoever is hosting a game session decides what to go with regardless.

