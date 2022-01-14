ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks head for another week of losses; EDF plunges on French power price cap

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9vJh_0dlpcaki00
System container ready for shipment from ASML’S Veldhoven campus. Ton Toemen

European stocks fell Friday, with the technology sector bearing the brunt of losses as Wall Street stocks slipped for another day amid worries over inflation and a rough start to the earnings reporting season. EDF

EDF,

-14.59%

shares slid 20% after pulling guidance.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

SXXP,

-1.01%

dropped 0.7% to 482.36, following a modest decline on Thursday that snapped a two-session winning streak. The German DAX

DAX,

-0.93%

fell 0.6% and the French CAC 40

PX1,

-0.81%

slid 0.5%, while losses were more modest for the FTSE 100 index

UKX,

-0.28%

, which eased 0.1%.

The U.S. dollar bounced after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, with the euro

EURUSD,

-0.34%

and British pound

GBPUSD,

-0.20%

lower by 0.1% each. U.S. retail sales fell a bigger-than-expected 1.9%, but the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.59%

was up 0.1% after a 2.5% slump Thursday. The week has been dominated by worries about inflation with Federal Reserve officials expressing a commitment to tackle it.

Results from big banks, to kick off fourth-quarter earnings season left investors flat with Citigroup

C,

-1.25%

, JPMorgan

JPM,

-6.15%

and Wells Fargo

WFC,

+3.68%

all down on those results.

Data in Europe showed the German economy expand 2.7% in 2021, rebounding from a 4.6% drop in 2020, but still 2% below growth in 2019. In China, data showed the country’s trade surplus hitting a record high in 2021, rising 29.9% to a fresh high of $3.36 trillion, while imports surged 30.1%, lifted in part by soaring commodity prices.

Among Europe’s big tech names, shares of ASM International

ASM,

-3.75%

dropped nearly 3%, along with ASML Holding

ASML,

+1.98%

ASML,

-3.11%

, while Infineon Technologies

IFX,

-2.01%

slipped 0.6%. German business software group SAP

SAP,

+2.20%

SAP,

-0.02%

bucked the weaker trend, with a gain of 1.7%.

EDF

EDF,

-14.59%

was the worst performer on the Stoxx Europe 600, as the French state-controlled utility late on Thursday pulled its guidance for the year, saying the government’s new moves to curb higher electricity bills will have an estimated impact of up to 8.4 billion euros ($9.62 billion). Shares slid 14%.

Auto makers were among the gainers, with Volkswagen

VOW,

+0.14%

, Renault

RNO,

-1.00%

and Daimler Truck Holdings

DTG,

+3.02%

all rising by more than 2%.

Shares of health technology company Philips

PHG,

+1.03%

PHIA,

+2.87%

were also near the top of the gainers list, with a rise of more than 3%.

MarketWatch

PPG stock falls 3% as paint maker to raise prices to ease inflation pressure

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. fell nearly 3% in the extended session Thursday after the paint and coatings maker reported fourth-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations but said pandemic-related "disruptions" continue to impact production and sales, and it will increase prices to mitigate soaring costs. PPG said it earned $267 million, or $1.12 a share, in the quarter, compared with $272 million, or $1.14 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, PPG earned $1.26 a share. Sales rose 12% to $4.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted EPS of $1.18 on sales of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Yellen says she expects inflation to ease this year if U.S. controls pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she expects inflation to "diminish over the course of the year" if the U.S. is successful in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on CNBC, Yellen said she hopes inflation would get back to around 2% by the end of the year. The treasury chief said the Biden administration is "doing all the things that we can to deal with supply chain issues that are pushing prices up" and said inflation rose more than most economists, including herself, expected.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
