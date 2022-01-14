ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Pokemon figure

KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pokemon merchandise has been wildly popular for more than two decades, with clothes, toys and trading cards being in high demand every year. Pokemon figures are especially fun for fans who want to collect toy versions of their favorite creatures. From...

www.kron4.com

The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Logan Paul Pokemon Cards Are Fake: Best Memes, Reactions to $3.5 Million Pokemon Scam

Logan Paul's Pokemon cards YouTube video has gone viral after BBCE verified that the $3.5 million worth of sealed collectible cards are fake. Surprised by this, several Twitter users posted the best memes in reaction to the revelation. Logan Paul Pokemon Cards. Last year, YouTube sensation Logan Paul purchased a...
NFL
dexerto.com

Every original Gen 1 Pokemon ranked from worst to best: 151-101

We have given ourselves the unenviable task of ranking all 151 Gen 1 Pokemon from worst to best. In our first part, we’re starting with number 151 and counting down to 101. Aside from the squillions and gazillions of money that Pokemon has made, it’s hard to quantify just how important the original 151 Pokemon are to the world. The following seven generations have helped build upon the Pokemon universe, but are simply not as iconic as the first.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them. Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go Heatran guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Heatran has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary fire/steel Pokemon is appearing in five-star raids until Jan. 15, making this a good opportunity to catch one if you've previously missed it. Not only that, but there's also a chance the Heatran you encounter will be Shiny. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the legendary Pokemon before it leaves raids again.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New Pokemon Short Proves that Bidoof Is, Indeed, the Best Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has just released a new original short titled Bidoof’s Big Stand, and as the title suggests, it’s all about the beloved beaver-like Pokemon that’s oft maligned in the community as just a HM slave. You’d pile all your HM moves onto a Bidoof and just use it whenever you needed to cut a tree down or move a boulder, but this short gives Bidoof its due, and it’s adorable.
COMICS
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon leaks: New 18th type in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Pokémon Legends Arceus is hitting store shelves later this month. And with that, fans are on the lookout for any updates—official or rumors—that might come our way before the game is officially released. Many details have yet to surface about the Sinnoh origin story. So far, we’ve seen a mix of updates and trailers showing Hisuian forms, a new battle system, and potentially a change to the evolutions mechanic. Now, a new leak suggests that we might see some interesting changes coming for the titular legendary Pokémon, Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
petpress.net

100+ Monkey Pokemon Names: Names For Monkeys Inspired by Pokemon

Ever wanted to name your new pet monkey after a Pokemon?. Well, now you can! We’ve compiled over 100 pet monkey names inspired by the hit cartoon Pokemon that we think are the best. Whether you’re looking for monkey pokemon names with a special meaning or just your favorite...
PETS
nintendoeverything.com

Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in the U.S. for 2021, new Pokemon milestone

We’ve got a couple of more notes from the NPD Group detailing the latest gaming sales for the U.S. First up, it’s been confirmed that Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units sold during December. We’re also hearing that Switch and PlayStation 5 were essentially tied for dollar sales leadership in the month. Additionally, Switch led 2021 hardware when it comes to both unit and dollar sales.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Prepares for Pokemon TCG Live Launch

The Pokemon Company is working towards a release of its new Pokemon trading card game app. Earlier today, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online game client entered maintenance in order to complete infrastructure upgrades to support account migration over to the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. The maintenance only lasted a few hours, but it represents the latest sign that The Pokemon Company is preparing for the next era of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The Pokemon Company has already noted that players will have their accounts transfer from the old Pokemon Trading Card Game Online to the new app, so this maintenance indicates that they are gearing up to make the transfer.
VIDEO GAMES

