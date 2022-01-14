Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF 2022

Micross CMS Center of Excellence, Crewe, UK Receives Nadcap Certification. MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, is proud to announce that our Component Modification Services (CMS) Center of Excellence in Crewe, UK received Nadcap certification. Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes' that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval. Nadcap accreditation requires a contractor to be AS9100 certified with QMS requirements in place, and demonstrates that the supplier meets all the requirements for specific aerospace industry special processes.
