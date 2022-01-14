ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, is proud to announce the newest generation of best-in-class, point-of-sale, top exit receipt printers with the release of the new CT-E301 and CT-E601 at NRF 2022 in New York City. The...

Harbor Healthcare Advises a California Home Infusion Pharmacy On Its Sale. SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Healthcare is pleased to announce the successful sale of a California based home infusion pharmacy, a leading provider of infused and specialty drugs to patients within Northern California. The strategic acquirer maintains a nationwide presence in the home infusion space and this acquisition provides them with key access to a competitive market. The long-lasting relationships and rapport of the California home infusion business made it a unique and advantageous geographic advancement for the acquirer. Customers are excited about the new services and technology the acquirer brings and retaining the existing team members will help to ensure continuity during integration. The strategically planned uninterrupted service will maximize growth and value, and maintain the seller's legacy.
Cymbiotika Ranks No. 114 on Real Leaders®️ Top 200 Impact Companies List of 2022.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. "Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."
Zendure Welcomes Jim Haflinger as Chief Technical Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure USA Inc. today announced that it has hired Jim Haflinger to the role of Chief Technical Advisor. As the Silicon Valley portable charger company expands into the sustainable energy sector, Haflinger will lend his decades of electrical engineering experience to Zendure's research and development team.
AutoWeb to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb's automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.
The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions

Micross CMS Center of Excellence, Crewe, UK Receives Nadcap Certification. MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, is proud to announce that our Component Modification Services (CMS) Center of Excellence in Crewe, UK received Nadcap certification. Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes' that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval. Nadcap accreditation requires a contractor to be AS9100 certified with QMS requirements in place, and demonstrates that the supplier meets all the requirements for specific aerospace industry special processes.
MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients. OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with...
Autonomy Launches Tesla Model 3 EV Subscription Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextCar Holding Company (NXCR), the fintech and insurtech vehicle subscription platform founded by serial auto retail, auto finance and insurtech entrepreneurs Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, has launched an electric vehicle and zero emissions vehicle subscription program starting with the Tesla Model 3, and has rebranded under its newly acquired consumer brand, 'Autonomy.' In addition to the top-level global domain name Autonomy.com and the awarding of the Autonomy app in the app store, the company has also acquired 1-800-AUTONOMY (1-800-288-6666). This provides consumers three distinct channels by which to reserve a vehicle and manage their subscription.
Southwest Airlines Launches Interest-Free Payment Installments to Hawaii with Buy Now Pay Later Leader, Uplift

Southwest Airlines Launches Interest-Free Payment Installments to Hawaii with Buy Now Pay Later Leader, Uplift. SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the only enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, has deepened its partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. Customers can book their Southwest Airlines® flights now through Monday, Jan. 24, to the breathtaking Hawaiian Islands with interest-free payment options through Uplift for travel dates through the end of Aug. 2022.*
Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
Brand Innovators is an exclusive community of brand marketers from the world's top brands, gathering regularly for thought leadership conferences, virtual livecasts , and social events.

BRAND INNOVATORS ANNOUNCES SPORTS MARKETING UPFRONTS PRESENTED BY 72ANDSUNNY AND HOSTED BY PORSCHE CARS NORTH AMERICA. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand Innovators, the largest community of brand marketers, have announced their fifth annual Sports Marketing Upfronts presented by 72andSunny and hosted at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles (19800 South Main Street, Carson), Tuesday-Thursday, February 8-10, 2022.
TEAMSTERS STAGE PRACTICE PICKET AT CEMEX

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CEMEX Drivers of Southern California engaged in a practice picket at the company's Los Angeles facility to demand it refrain from any interference or illegal activity during their efforts to gain union representation. The picket comes after a federal judge found that CEMEX committed 23 violations of workers' rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
Report: Some California housing markets at risk of pandemic economic impacts

(The Center Square) – Several California housing markets are among the most vulnerable to economic impacts from the pandemic, according to a new study released Thursday that highlights the impact of COVID-19 on housing markets across the United States. The report completed by Irvine-based research group ATTOM focused on...
Significant Health Benefits Seen With Meeting ATS Air Quality Standard

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Meeting the American Thoracic Society (ATS)-recommended air quality standards (limit long-term fine particular matter to 8 µg/m3) would yield significant health benefits, according to a study published recently in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. Kevin R. Cromar, Ph.D., from the...
Richmond American to Unveil New Community in Lake Elsinore. LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Running Deer Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/RunningDeerEstates) in Lake Elsinore. This vibrant new community features five single-story floor plans with the designer details and open, inviting layouts today's homebuyers are seeking. The Daniel, Delaney, and Page model homes will open for tours on Saturday, January 22.
