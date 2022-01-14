Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers!

Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out a platform designed specifically to help retailers manage their logistics on the cloud, amid some very trying times. Shelley Bransten, Microsoft CVP for global retail and consumer goods, joined Cheddar to explain how the cloud-based solution is meant to support retailers, workers, and the supply chain. "It's never been more important with all the challenges that we're seeing with the global supply chain that demand and supply come together," Bransten said. "And we use AI technology to help better predict that old adage of getting the right product to the right place to the customer at the right time."

