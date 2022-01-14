ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers!

By Citizen Systems America
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF...

www.thepress.net

Cymbiotika Ranks No. 114 on Real Leaders®️ Top 200 Impact Companies List of 2022.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. "Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."
BRAND INNOVATORS ANNOUNCES SPORTS MARKETING UPFRONTS PRESENTED BY 72ANDSUNNY AND HOSTED BY PORSCHE CARS NORTH AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand Innovators, the largest community of brand marketers, have announced their fifth annual Sports Marketing Upfronts presented by 72andSunny and hosted at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles (19800 South Main Street, Carson), Tuesday-Thursday, February 8-10, 2022. The three-day summit will...
NFL
Inland Empire Health Plan has received a 96.4% provider satisfaction score for 2021, placing the health plan in the 99th percentile for provider satisfaction nationwide.

IEHP Ranks 99th Percentile in Nation for Provider Satisfaction. RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has received a 96.4% provider satisfaction score for 2021, placing the health plan in the 99th percentile for provider satisfaction nationwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
martechseries.com

Team Cymru Announces Valuable Enhancement to its Global DDoS Mitigation Collaborative

Unwanted Traffic Removal Service automatically coordinates multi-network, precision blackhole routing of DDoS traffic. Team Cymru announced a valuable update to its Unwanted Traffic Removal Service (UTRS), which is a global DDoS mitigation collaborative, comprised of more than a thousand network operators around the world. UTRS notifies ISPs and other network operators which traffic to block in the event of a DDoS attack on any one of its global members’ networks.
TECHNOLOGY
Economy
cheddar.com

Microsoft Unveils Its New Cloud for Retail Solutions

Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out a platform designed specifically to help retailers manage their logistics on the cloud, amid some very trying times. Shelley Bransten, Microsoft CVP for global retail and consumer goods, joined Cheddar to explain how the cloud-based solution is meant to support retailers, workers, and the supply chain. "It's never been more important with all the challenges that we're seeing with the global supply chain that demand and supply come together," Bransten said. "And we use AI technology to help better predict that old adage of getting the right product to the right place to the customer at the right time."
RETAIL
petsplusmag.com

Huxley & Kent Announces New Direct Order and Services for Retail Partners

Huxley & Kent LLC, wholesaler of fun and functional pet products, announces that, effective immediately, they will no longer be using outside distribution for the U.S. market and will solely service wholesale customers via existing direct ordering channels. “We have a very exciting year coming up, with many new product...
PET SERVICES
Brand Innovators is an exclusive community of brand marketers from the world's top brands, gathering regularly for thought leadership conferences, virtual livecasts , and social events.

BRAND INNOVATORS ANNOUNCES SPORTS MARKETING UPFRONTS PRESENTED BY 72ANDSUNNY AND HOSTED BY PORSCHE CARS NORTH AMERICA. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand Innovators, the largest community of brand marketers, have announced their fifth annual Sports Marketing Upfronts presented by 72andSunny and hosted at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles (19800 South Main Street, Carson), Tuesday-Thursday, February 8-10, 2022.
ECONOMY
AutoWeb to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb's automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.
TECHNOLOGY
Whoosh, Inc. Raises $6M to Modernize Golf Operations

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoosh, Inc, a developer of modern golf operations software for private clubs, today announced it has raised $6 million in funding led by Craft Ventures with participation from its initial investor Bienville Capital, as well as Operator Partners, Human Ventures, Alaris Capital and other angel investors.
SOFTWARE
Zendure Welcomes Jim Haflinger as Chief Technical Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure USA Inc. today announced that it has hired Jim Haflinger to the role of Chief Technical Advisor. As the Silicon Valley portable charger company expands into the sustainable energy sector, Haflinger will lend his decades of electrical engineering experience to Zendure's research and development team.
BUSINESS
The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions

Micross CMS Center of Excellence, Crewe, UK Receives Nadcap Certification. MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, is proud to announce that our Component Modification Services (CMS) Center of Excellence in Crewe, UK received Nadcap certification. Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes' that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval. Nadcap accreditation requires a contractor to be AS9100 certified with QMS requirements in place, and demonstrates that the supplier meets all the requirements for specific aerospace industry special processes.
BUSINESS
ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EST on January 27, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 27 and ending at 10:59 p.m. EST on February 24. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 8757184. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
REALTY INCOME ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on February 22, 2022. The company will host its conference call on February 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Dovel & Luner Law Firm Announces Consumer Protection Lawsuit against Corsair Gaming alleging Deceptive Advertising of High-Speed RAM

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dovel & Luner law firm on Friday filed a federal class action lawsuit against Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) on behalf of a California consumer who purchased high-speed computer memory from Corsair. McKinney v. Corsair Gaming, Inc., Case 3:22-cv-00312 (N.D. CA, Dkt. 1). The lawsuit alleges that Corsair misled hundreds of thousands of consumers by deceptively advertising and packaging its high-speed computer memory.
LAW
C Talent Announces Powerhouse Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C Talent, announces the appointment of advisory board members. The board members represent both entertainment industry leaders and disability activists, bringing a wealth of knowledge to help steer C Talents mission of increasing disability representation. C Talent is an award-winning talent management company...
BUSINESS
