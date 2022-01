The U.S. Army is on schedule to receive its 50kW-laser weapon-equipped Stryker combat vehicles, according to a Defense News report. The Directed Energy Maneuver Short-range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) system that until now did not have a simpler name has been dubbed "Guardian," Defense News reported after an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood, the head of the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), spoke at the event and estimated the induction of the weapon system would be in September.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO