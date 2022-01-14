Protein controlled by both light and temperature can inform cell signal pathways

Nitrate is an important source of nitrogen and also acts as a signaling molecule to trigger numerous physiological, growth, and developmental processes throughout the life of the plant. Many nitrate transporters, transcription factors, and protein kinases participate in the regulation of nitrate signaling. Here, we identified a gene encoding the chrysanthemum calcineurin B-like interacting protein kinase CmCIPK23, which participates in nitrate signaling pathways. In Arabidopsis, overexpression of CmCIPK23 significantly decreased lateral root number and length and primary root length compared to the WT when grown on modified Murashige and Skoog medium with KNO3 as the sole nitrogen source (modified MS). The expression of nitrate-responsive genes differed significantly between CmCIPK23-overexpressing Arabidopsis (CmCIPK23-OE) and the WT after nitrate treatment. Nitrate content was significantly lower in CmCIPK23-OE roots, which may have resulted from reduced nitrate uptake at high external nitrate concentrations (â‰¥"‰1Â mM). Nitrate reductase activity and the expression of nitrate reductase and glutamine synthase genes were lower in CmCIPK23-OE roots. We also found that CmCIPK23 interacted with the transcription factor CmTGA1, whose Arabidopsis homolog regulates the nitrate response. We inferred that CmCIPK23 overexpression influences root development on modified MS medium, as well as root nitrate uptake and assimilation at high external nitrate supply. These findings offer new perspectives on the mechanisms by which the chrysanthemum CBL interacting protein kinase CmCIPK23 influences nitrate signaling.

