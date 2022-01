Kery, a client advisor for Lexus, can tell you everything you need to know about driving and operating a car. He understands every part of each of the vehicles he represents. Additionally, he has a distinctive understanding of the most important component of driving forward successfully. His most significant skill is his understanding of the human element of driving, as anyone who has spent a little personal time with him will tell you. It’s a skill he began to refine very early in life and he’s enhanced it continually throughout his more than fifty years of living.

3 DAYS AGO