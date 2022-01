The Japanese yen remained outperforming among the major currencies in the middle of this week’s trading. The price of the USD/JPY currency pair is settling around the 114.20 support level. The pair’s gains this week stopped at the 115.00 psychological resistance, but analysts at BMO Capital Markets say that it should fall to 116 against the dollar this month. It could also fall to 120 later in the year due to the monetary policy of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The Japanese Yen was little changed against the Dollar yesterday and over the course of the week in general, having largely bucked the trend that saw the greenback advance strongly against other major currencies such as the Swiss Franc, Euro and Sterling.

