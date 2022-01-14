BETTY WHITE UNITES! DC’s Zenith Gallery celebrates Betty White’s 100th birthday with inspired art

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO