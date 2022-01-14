ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

BETTY WHITE UNITES! DC’s Zenith Gallery celebrates Betty White’s 100th birthday with inspired art

fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Betty White was an inspiration to many. After her...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A 'Golden Girls' forecast in honor of late Betty White's 100th birthday

MIAMI - Monday would have marked Betty White's 100th birthday, and with her recent passing, the late actress and "Golden Girls" star still deserves to be celebrated. If the loss of White has you feeling down, you're not alone. Jan. 17 is known as "Blue Monday." It's not uncommon for people to feel depressed during the winter months due to Seasonal Affective Disorder.
MIAMI, FL
947wls.com

Where to watch Betty White’s 100th Birthday Documentary Special

Entertainment Tonight reports on where you can watch the new documentary that celebrates what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Betty White: A Celebration will premiere for one day only on January 17th in theaters nationwide. It features interviews with actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, and Tina Fey—all of which were filmed prior to White’s death on New Year’s Eve.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
fox5dc.com

Happy birthday, Betty White! Late 'Golden Girl' would have turned 100 on Monday

Even though Betty White isn’t here to see it, fans of the legendary and beloved actress will still honor what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The lovable "Golden Girls" and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actor died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99. She passed at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke.
CELEBRITIES
starlocalmedia.com

The Betty White Challenge: Allen and Collin County residents donate to animal shelters on Betty White's 100th birthday

Donations to animal shelters throughout North Texas poured in on Monday in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. When the “Golden Girls” actress and animal welfare activist died on Dec. 31, social media users organized a grassroots social media campaign called the “Betty White Challenge.” Fans of White were challenged to donate money or supplies to animal shelters of their choosing.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
StyleCaster

Betty White’s Assistant Just Shared the Last Known Photo of Her 11 Days Before Her Death

Always be remembered. Betty White‘s last photo before her death was posted by her assistant on what would’ve been her 100th birthday. White‘s assistant, Kiersten, took to the late actress’ Facebook account on January 27, 2022—her 100th birthday—to post a photo of the Golden Girls alum taken 11 days before her death on December 31, 2021. The picture, which was taken on December 20, 2021, showed White in red lipstick as she sat on a chair in a green patterned silk blouse, a light green top and white pants. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Inspiration
Classix 102.9

Prayers: Fashion Icon, Vogue Legend André Leon Talley Has Passed At 73

The end of 2021 started the trend and 2022 has continued to take our legends such as fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh, actress Betty White and actor Sidney Poitier.  Late last night news started spreading that another legend has transitioned, fashion icon, the incomparable famed writer and former Vogue creative director Andre’ Leon Talley at the age […]
RELIGION
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Majic 94.5

Prayers: Fashion Icon, Vogue Legend André Leon Talley Has Passed At 73

The end of 2021 started the trend and 2022 has continued to take our legends such as fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh, actress Betty White and actor Sidney Poitier.  Late last night news started spreading that another legend has transitioned, fashion icon, the incomparable famed writer and former Vogue creative director Andre’ Leon Talley at the age […]
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy