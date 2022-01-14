BETTY WHITE UNITES! DC’s Zenith Gallery celebrates Betty White’s 100th birthday with inspired art

Always be remembered. Betty White‘s last photo before her death was posted by her assistant on what would’ve been her 100th birthday.
White‘s assistant, Kiersten, took to the late actress’ Facebook account on January 27, 2022—her 100th birthday—to post a photo of the Golden Girls alum taken 11 days before her death on December 31, 2021. The picture, which was taken on December 20, 2021, showed White in red lipstick as she sat on a chair in a green patterned silk blouse, a light green top and white pants. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted...
