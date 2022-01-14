ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Pokemon figure

Pokemon merchandise has been wildly popular for more than two decades, with clothes, toys and trading cards being in high demand every year. Pokemon figures are especially fun for fans who want to collect toy versions of their favorite creatures.

The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
itechpost.com

Logan Paul Pokemon Cards Are Fake: Best Memes, Reactions to $3.5 Million Pokemon Scam

Logan Paul's Pokemon cards YouTube video has gone viral after BBCE verified that the $3.5 million worth of sealed collectible cards are fake. Surprised by this, several Twitter users posted the best memes in reaction to the revelation. Logan Paul Pokemon Cards. Last year, YouTube sensation Logan Paul purchased a...
dexerto.com

Every original Gen 1 Pokemon ranked from worst to best: 151-101

We have given ourselves the unenviable task of ranking all 151 Gen 1 Pokemon from worst to best. In our first part, we’re starting with number 151 and counting down to 101. Aside from the squillions and gazillions of money that Pokemon has made, it’s hard to quantify just how important the original 151 Pokemon are to the world. The following seven generations have helped build upon the Pokemon universe, but are simply not as iconic as the first.
dexerto.com

Terrifying Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer shows how Pokemon will attack people

Some new gameplay footage from Pokemon Legends Arceus has emerged, and players are freaking out over the terrifying boss battles. Pokemon Legends Arceus is looking to flip the popular monster-collecting franchise on its head. With a series of massive open spaces and a seamless transition between exploration and battles, Legends Arceus ushers Pokemon into a new era.
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Heatran Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest five-star raid has been revealed, and trainers are going to have a fiery good time for the next week. Heatran has been named as the latest Pokemon Go five-star raid, beginning today and running until January 14. Heatran's turn as the five-star raid Pokemon comes as part of the game's January 2022 events. This is not Heatran's first rodeo at the top of the raid food chain, first making its debut back in December 2018, but any opportunity to catch a legendary Pokemon is a good one, so if you're going to challenge the raid check out our tips below.
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Added to Pokemon World Championships

Pokemon Unite will have an official competitive circuit, culminating with a championship series at the Pokemon World Championships in London. Producer Masaaki Hoshino made the announcement earlier today on Pokemon Unite's website, providing players with confirmation that a competitive format will be coming to the game. Teams will battle over the course of a "competitive season," culminating with the Pokemon World Championships in August 2022 in London. More details on how players can qualify for the Pokemon World Championships will be announced at a later date. Pokemon Unite will join the core Pokemon video games (known as VGC), Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Pokemon Go at the annual competition.
dexerto.com

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them. Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game...
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
petpress.net

100+ Monkey Pokemon Names: Names For Monkeys Inspired by Pokemon

Ever wanted to name your new pet monkey after a Pokemon?. Well, now you can! We’ve compiled over 100 pet monkey names inspired by the hit cartoon Pokemon that we think are the best. Whether you’re looking for monkey pokemon names with a special meaning or just your favorite...
ClutchPoints

Pokemon leaks: New 18th type in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Pokémon Legends Arceus is hitting store shelves later this month. And with that, fans are on the lookout for any updates—official or rumors—that might come our way before the game is officially released. Many details have yet to surface about the Sinnoh origin story. So far, we’ve seen a mix of updates and trailers showing Hisuian forms, a new battle system, and potentially a change to the evolutions mechanic. Now, a new leak suggests that we might see some interesting changes coming for the titular legendary Pokémon, Arceus.
gamepur.com

All Ursaring weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

Ursaring is a Pokémon you have the chance ot encounter in three-star raids in Pokémon Go. If you create your team correctly or have a friend or two helping you out, you should be able to defeat it. Making sure you have the ideal team to take is critical. In this guide, we’ll cover all of Ursaring’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.
nintendoeverything.com

Trevenant announced for Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Unite roster continues to expand, and it’s just been announced that Trevenant is joining the game. That character will be going live on January 20. Specifics haven’t been shared, but Trevenant is confirmed to be a Defender. A trailer has also been released showing the Pokemon in action, which we have below.
invenglobal.com

[Guide] Best raid counters, moves, and skillsets for Heatran in Pokemon GO

Heatran is a Fire/Steel-type Pokemon from Generation 4. Its max CP is 3,754 at Lv. 40 and 4,244 at Lv. 50. Although its stats fall behind top-tier fire attackers like Mega Charizard or Moltres, Heatran is certainly the most durable fire-type Pokemon. Raid Counters for Heatran in Pokemon GO. As...
