Charmcare H2-BP, approved by KFDA, is the world’s first wearable, lightest, and smallest blood pressure monitor that can measure blood pressure on the go. The daily grind of life pulls people down and causes them to eat unhealthy food and stress. Lifestyle diseases creep in like an unseen evil and spoil your daily activities. One of the major lifestyle diseases that engulfs 972 million people worldwide goes by the term High Blood pressure. This problem to many organs in the body could prove fatal if not monitored. The current Blood pressure monitors in the market have a bulky structure and need you to sit in a place and organize the instrument. Charmcare saw the problem and came up with a wearable device that can help you even when you do not have the time to sit down.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO