Two Old Guys World Tour 2022, Basque Dinner Dance and German Fest

Miami, FL – January 19, 2022 – Patrons celebrated the award-winning concept, LEKU (located within The Rubell Museum), and the highly anticipated arrival of the first Josper outdoor double grill in South Florida, the same legendary grill used by the Spanish Basque Country’s Michelin Starred and #3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Asador Etxebarri. Prominent locals vied to experience the fine dining destination’s newly expanded menu curated by Executive Chef Mikel Goikolea, and procured by the transformative power of the Josper’s embers and flames guaranteed to grill morsels of meat, seafood and vegetables to pure perfection. Housed within the fully-renovated luscious outdoor seating landscapes, the majestic grill was the new focal point for diners seeking to embrace the healthy and flavorful methods of traditional upscale grilling symbolic of grilling restaurants commonly known as “asadores” in the Basque Country.
