Two Old Guys World Tour 2022, Basque Dinner Dance and German Fest

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO