ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Two Old Guys World Tour 2022, Basque Dinner Dance and German Fest

By Ted Scheffler
utahstories.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for live music? Two Old Guys – aka Michael Feldman and Tally Evans – play every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Root’d Cafe and on the first Monday of every month at Hopkins Brewing Company. You can enjoy their entertaining mix of ballads, blues, bawdy tunes, drinking songs, favorite covers,...

utahstories.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
utahstories.com

UTAH’S NEW FUN ZONE: Food, Games, & Much More At Flanker

The newest tenant at The Gateway is already making a huge impression on SLC visitors and locals alike; overnight it’s become one of the most bustling and vibrant spots in town. It’s called Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club and if you’re looking for food, fun and games, this is the place.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
utahstories.com

Casot Wine Bar Opens in the 15th & 15th Neighborhood

Proving that a pandemic can’t keep a good man down, restaurateur Scott Evans – on the heels of launching Pago on Main a couple months ago – has now opened Casot in the 15th & 15th neighborhood with partner James Roberts. Casot is a workspace by day, with 3-4 local businesses occupying the shared workspaces by day and a wine bar by night. The tagline Evans and Roberts created to describe the collaboration is Wine + Work.
RESTAURANTS
96.7 The River

Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.
brooklynvegan.com

The Church touring ahead of L.A.’s Cruel World Fest

The Church are one of the many great '80s alternative bands lined up for L.A.'s Cruel World Festival in May. Ahead of that, the band will tour the West and West Coast, including stops in Petaluma, Reno, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Phoenix, Pioneertown and more. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 and all dates are listed below.
MUSIC
starpublications.online

Twinkle Dance Club Valentines dinner/dance

The Twinkle Dance Club of Laurel will hold its Valentines Dinner/Dance on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Laurel American Legion Post 19, Rt. 24 in Laurel. Enjoy a buffet dinner followed by a fun night of dancing. Music provided by DJ Norm. Dancers of all abilities are welcome. The public is invited.
LAUREL, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basque#Restaurant#Chicken Dance#Cooking#Food Drink#Hopkins Brewing Company#Sugarhouse#The Basque Club Of Utah
Cleveland.com

Hanson bringing world tour to Agora

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hanson, a boy-band of brothers known for its 1997 hit song “MMMBop,” has announced an expansive 2022 world tour, and it includes a stop at Cleveland’s Agora on Aug. 6. Tickets to the concert will cost $37.50-$69.50, and will go on sale on Jan....
CLEVELAND, OH
washingtonbeerblog.com

ilani presents two new BrewFest Dinner Series events

Located in Ridgefield, Washington, ilani Resort is a gaming, dining, entertainment, and meeting destination. Perhaps you’ve noticed it as you passed. It is just west of Interstate 5, about 15 miles north of the Oregon border. Today, ilani shares news of two upcoming beer events, which serve as a preview of ilani’s BrewFest, held Feb. 17–20. Here’s the press release with more information.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
worldredeye.com

Launch of Josper Basque Grill Kick Off Dinner at Leku

Miami, FL – January 19, 2022 – Patrons celebrated the award-winning concept, LEKU (located within The Rubell Museum), and the highly anticipated arrival of the first Josper outdoor double grill in South Florida, the same legendary grill used by the Spanish Basque Country’s Michelin Starred and #3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Asador Etxebarri. Prominent locals vied to experience the fine dining destination’s newly expanded menu curated by Executive Chef Mikel Goikolea, and procured by the transformative power of the Josper’s embers and flames guaranteed to grill morsels of meat, seafood and vegetables to pure perfection. Housed within the fully-renovated luscious outdoor seating landscapes, the majestic grill was the new focal point for diners seeking to embrace the healthy and flavorful methods of traditional upscale grilling symbolic of grilling restaurants commonly known as “asadores” in the Basque Country.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Ice Fest plans new designs, old favorites for 31st year

Organizers of the Ligonier Ice Fest are keeping a weather eye out, so to speak, for the Jan. 22-23 forecast. So far, conditions look to be favorable for the 31st annual event, with highs hovering around 30 degrees, some clouds and maybe a snow shower, according to weather.com. “I say...
LIGONIER, PA
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
wgcu.org

Forecast at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater? Rain sprinkled with a little song and dance.

Imagine you’re in the Louvre raptly gazing at the Mona Lisa. Suddenly, 25-year-old Lisa del Giocondo comes to life. She crawls through the frame, crosses the gallery and sits in front of an easel, where Leonardo da Vinci begins to paint her portrait. Well, that’s precisely what director and choreographer Amy Marie McCleary accomplishes with Prather Entertainment’s production of Singin’ in the Rain on stage now through February 12.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy