Rebel Wilson embarked on a 'year of health' during 2020, and the results have certainly paid off as she looked stunning in a pair of purple leggings. The leggings perfectly hugged her figure and she looked gorgeous as she paired the item with some trendy sneakers and a white T-shirt. The actress was about to start a tennis match with a friend, who shared several clips on her Instagram Stories. In the first, the Pitch Perfect star made sure to stretch before her fitness routine, and she had a jaw-dropping background with the Sydney Harbour Bridge captured in the distance.

