The 2021 Player Profiles is a day-by-day guide to Real Salt Lake’s 2021 roster. Rankings are provided by a vote from RSL Soapbox staff writers. Following a full four-year college career at Notre Dame from 2011-14 which included the 2013 College Cup, Nick Besler was drafted by the Portland Timbers in in 2015. His two seasons in Cascadia (2015-16) were spent playing with the Timbers II USL squad. After being released by Portland, he signed with Real Monarchs SLC in January 2017 and, then in the middle of the same season, with Real Salt Lake on August 24, 2017.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO