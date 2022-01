Two questions: do you know who invented the idea that pirates go ‘Aaaaaaarrrh’? And do you know where the famous Jolly Roger skull-and-cross-bones pirate flag came from?. Well, the actor Robert Newton is supposed to have come up with the ‘Aaaaaaarrrh’, when he was playing Long John Silver in the 1950 film of ‘Treasure Island’. Why he did this is more obscure, but he was a notoriously heavy drinker, so he might have just been feeling a bit groggy (in both senses) that day. In terms of the flag, though, there is a good case that it might have originated in a secretive churchyard in south London.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO