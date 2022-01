A summary of St. Joseph crime statistics from 2021 indicates while robberies and burglaries fell dramatically, violent crime rose. St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally says a rise in murders and aggravated assault concerns the department, while he’s pleased to see robberies drop from 52 in 2020 to 39 in 2021 and reported burglaries fall from 560 in 2020 to 400 last year.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO