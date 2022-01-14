ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baglan Energy Park electricity supply to remain switched on

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower to an industrial estate employing 1,600 people in Neath Port Talbot will stay on while a court considers the future of its energy supply. Baglan Energy Park's on-site power station was due to be switched off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, months before an alternative connection...

www.bbc.com

CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Wind farms take £160m off electricity bills as gas prices soar

Wind farms across Great Britain are returning millions of pounds to customers for the first time, helping soften some of the blow from a massive spike in energy prices.Offshore wind farms paid back nearly £117 million for the final three months of last year, while onshore producers returned more than £40 million.The payments are due to a complicated subsidy scheme which forces renewable energy generators to repay some of the money they charge if prices rise above a certain point.We are sending a cheque back to the GovernmentKeith Anderson, ScottishPowerIn recent months, electricity prices have soared due to a spike...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government rejects £1.2bn Aquind cross-Channel energy cable project

A £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project linked to large donations to the Conservative Party has been rejected by the Government Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng decided to dismiss Aquind’s plans to provide a new electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France.The company said it was “disappointed” with the decision and that it was considering a potential legal challenge.The proposal was controversial, with both Portsmouth MPs objecting to it and a former energy minister having to recuse herself from the process over funding from one of the company’s owners.Together, we stopped Aquind. Thank you Portsmouth. pic.twitter.com/V4Ma1QWh6j— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) January...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government beats off a legal challenge to development of oil and gas in the North Sea

The government has defeated a legal challenge brought by environmentalists who argued that maximising North Sea oil and gas production was unlawful. Campaigners launched a High Court action last year against the business secretary and the Oil and Gas Authority on the grounds that the drive to increase production of oil and gas in the North Sea was both unlawful and irrational. The activists said that maximising production was unlawful as it failed to take into account the billions in public money that is used to subsidise the industry. Mrs Justice Cockerill said the claimants’ court action had failed on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Detroit News

DTE Energy to seek electric rate increase to modernize energy grid

DTE Energy said Wednesday it will propose a rate increase to fund a $388 million investment to modernize and improve reliability of the state’s energy grid and electric storage and generation system. The proposed increase would cost the average residential customer up to $10 a month. DTE Electric plans...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Kwarteng: Storm Arwen response was ‘reasonable’ but long power cuts unacceptable

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the Government’s “reasonable response” to Storm Arwen but accepted it could have acted faster after thousands of people were left without power for over a week.Winds of 100mph caused widespread disruption, uprooted trees and damaged power lines, cutting the electricity supply from November 26, with the north of England and north-east of Scotland particularly badly affected.More than 200,000 homes were left without power, with outages lasting for 10 days in some areas.In the wake of the mass power cuts, Mr Kwarteng described the delay in reconnecting the electricity supply as “completely unacceptable” and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No indication’ of announcement of measures to combat energy price hikes

The energy minister said he does not know when the Government will announce its plans to mitigate some of the energy price hikes due to hit households in April.Greg Hands told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that discussions are ongoing but there is no timescale in mind.With regulator Ofgem also consulting with energy firms, he said there’s “quite a few moving parts to all of this”, adding: “We are looking at the situation, obviously, extremely carefully.”Mr Hands added: “We can see the likely direction of travel of the price cap, driven by the high and volatile...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Shell says electricity to meet 60% of China’s energy use by 2060

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China may triple electricity generation to supply 60% of the country’s total energy under Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal by 2060, up from the current 23%, Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday. Shell is one of the largest global investors in China’s energy sector, with business...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KPVI Newschannel 6

Electricity market stabilizing after supply shocks, price spikes in 2021

After a tough year for natural gas and a fortuitous year for coal, the electricity market is beginning to reorient itself. Wholesale electricity prices climbed through most of 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week, as curtailed natural gas production led utilities to turn to coal instead. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest coal port flicks switch to 100% renewable energy

The Port of Newcastle, Australia, has positioned itself as a leader in the transition to renewable energy, as its operations are now powered entirely by green energy. Newcastle has signed a deal with Iberdrola for a retail power purchase agreement (PPA) that provides the port with large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) linked to the 113 MW Bodangora wind farm near Dubbo, New South Wales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Here's Why the Switch to Renewable Energy Is Still an Uphill Battle

Despite calls from leaders around the world to embrace renewable energy sources, and key changes being made by a host of countries to achieve these goals, demand for coal power still reached an all-time high in 2021. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 20, 2021, Fool contributors Jason Hall and Toby Bordelon weigh in on this news and what it means for the future of energy generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
birminghamtimes.com

US Energy Market Facing Supply-Side Pressures

Energy demand seems to be floundering a bit, but it’s the supply side of the energy equation that’s keeping the price of oil elevated, analysts said. The price of oil increased on Wednesday in part in response to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on inventory levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline. Data showing a dip in inventory level is usually synonymous with an uptick in demand, while the opposite holds for increases in storage levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Supply chain challenges remain as Kazakh emergency ends

Lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic have enabled Kazatomprom's assets to operate throughout recent events in Kazakhstan. The overall impact of the recent period of unrest on the company's business has been minor, but pandemic-related supply chain challenges remain a concern, it said. Kazatomprom's operations have largely been unaffected by...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Injunction aims to stop power cut to Baglan energy park

A court has been asked to intervene to ensure an industrial estate keeps its power supply. A dedicated power station that serves Baglan Energy Park, near Port Talbot, folded last year. The injunction lodged by the Welsh government aims to safeguard supply so a long-term solution can be found. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztucson.com

Tucson Electric Power Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with New Wind Farm

A new wind farm near the Arizona-New Mexico border last month began producing clean renewable energy for Tucson Electric Power customers. The Borderlands Wind Project, located about 100 miles south of Gallup, includes 34 turbines that produce a combined 100 megawatts. Over the course of a year, the wind farm will generate enough power to serve the annual electric needs of more than 26,000 homes.
TUCSON, AZ
Science Focus

How does geothermal energy work to produce electricity?

In volcanic regions, reservoirs of hot underground water will rise up a borehole under their own pressure and turn into steam to drive a turbine at the surface. But in most of the world, the rocks within reach of drilling equipment are dry, impermeable rocks such as granite, so an engineered geothermal system has to be created.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Q&A On Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy With Ideal Power

Two major growth industries in the U.S. and globally are electric vehicles and renewable energy. As governments and businesses worldwide get more serious about climate change and the need for a sustainable energy grid, these two emerging solutions are being considered necessities for human civilization. But like all new technologies,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Demand for electric vehicles to cause battery supply chain bottleneck, analyst says

Many countries and automakers have ambitious plans to transition to electric cars, trucks, and buses within 10 to 20 years. “Demand for batteries is growing at an incredible rate,” says Andrew Miller, chief operating officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The company analyzes the supply chain for the lithium-ion batteries...
ECONOMY
Cape Cod Times

Electric cars in short supply on Cape Cod

Hi folks — we're headed for a cold spell, so break out the coats, hats and gloves. Looks like temperatures will be in the teens tonight and during the day on Tuesday, and into Tuesday night. We'll be back in the 40s on Wednesday. In the news: Cape Cod car buyers are charged for electric vehicles, but they're in short supply, Barnstable Intermediate School custodian Terry Crawley is honored for his dedication to Cape students and we've got cool photos of the Cape in our staff photo gallery. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
BARNSTABLE, MA
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

