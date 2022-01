The Philadelphia Union will have two players in the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations after Wednesday results guaranteed a place in the Round of 16 for Cape Verde. Cape Verde advanced as one of four third place teams after going 1-1-1 in Group A play. Jamiro Monteiro started all three matches. The Blue Sharks finished third in the group behind Burkina Faso on the goals for tiebreaker.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO