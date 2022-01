Finding undervalued teams that could make deep March runs is honestly in the eye of the beholder. If you do the job the right way, you're watching as much basketball as you can. Sometimes, the outcome of an early-season game can just stick with you for a really long time. It's easy to watch one game and see a team play terrible basketball and immediately think about it every time they play for the rest of the year. It's normal. It's natural. It happens all the time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO