Zendaya Pays Tribute to Ronnie Spector Ahead of A24 Biopic: ‘I Hope to Make You Proud’

Zendaya, who is set to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic about her life, loves and career, paid tribute to the late singer who passed away this week.

Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, was the iconic voice behind 60s classics, “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain.” She passed away on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 78.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through,” wrote the “Euphoria” actress.

Variety reported that Spector “personally selected” Zendaya for the role. Both serve as executive producers on the film.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast,” she continued.

Spector lost the rights to her music during her bitter divorce from her first husband, Phil Spector. The biopic will also cover the divorce battle and Spector’s fight to win back the rights to her music.

“I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

Production company A24 (“Moonlight,” “The Farewell”) secured Spector’s life rights for the film. The production company also obtained the rights to Spector’s autobiography, “Be My Baby.”