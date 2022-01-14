Facundo Campazzo's future is in the NBA, says his agent

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.

