Facundo Campazzo's future is in the NBA, says his agent

 6 days ago
David Carro (Facundo Campazzo’s agent): In the face of non-sensical rumors, we firmly assert that the future of @facucampazzo is linked to the @nba to continue fulfilling the dream for which he has fought so much.

Your contract comes to an end at the end of the season. Is your mind set on staying in the NBA or would you consider returning to Europe? Facundo Campazzo: My mind is 100 percent set on this, in the NBA. This league demands the most out of you both physically and mentally. It’s super difficult to think about the future. There will be time for that. -via AS.com / December 7, 2021

