ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simone Biles, Vivica A. Fox and More, Join Final Season of ‘Black-ish’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceWLY_0dlpUFuN00

“Black-ish” will be concluding its final season with a slew of guest appearances—including champion gymnast Simone Biles and esteemed actress Vivica A. Fox.

The season guest lineup is mighty.

In addition to Biles, season eight’s upcoming guest stars include Andrew Bachelor, Kent Bazemore, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith.

Tracee Ellis Ross stars as family matriarch, Rainbow Johnson. Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne and Jenifer Lewis also star in the beloved series.

In a recent interview, Ross revealed she became emotional when filming the final episodes.

“I walked into the final week with the prayer to have an open heart so I could really be present for all of the feelings that were moving through,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “To the point that, at any given moment, tears would start to shed. Anthony [Anderson] towards the end was like, “Seriously? Are you crying again?” Yeah, I’m crying, dude, I’m crying, get over it Mr. Crankypants who’s pretending you’re not having feelings but you are.

The season premiere featured former First Lady of the U.S., Michelle Obama, who joined the Johnsons for dinner.

“I think we covered a lot. I think we probably could have gone another 10 years, and I think that’s one of the beautiful things about black-ish and the DNA of the show that Kenya established from the start, and that Courtney was able to pick up, is that this was a show that was character-driven,” said Ross during her hosting of the Television Critics Association (TCA) panel. “It was really about this family. It was about the Johnsons and that means they were navigating the world that we all live in, in a timely way. There’s a never-ending amount of topics for us to discuss that are a part of the wallpaper of our lives that we’re all trying to make sense of and navigate.”

We’re really going to miss the show.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
Bossip

'Black-ish' Announces Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars

On Tuesday, January 11, the beloved ABC sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The star-studded lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson along with Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephen A. Smith, and Reid Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Black-ish' Star Has Adorable Nickname for Michelle Obama After Final Season Cameo

With Black-ish in its last season, everyone in Hollywood and beyond is trying to get a guest spot on the show. The eighth and final season of the ABC comedy premiered on Jan. 11 and featured Michelle Obama as a guest. The former First Lady isn't the only one making an appearance. This season is jam-packed with stars, including Simone Biles, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew "KingBach" Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn. Black-ish airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘black-ish’ Final Season Reveals Additional Big Name Guest Stars

ABC’s black-ish kicked off its eighth and final season with a guest-starring appearance by Michelle Obama, and as the farewell season continues the network’s promised more big names will be showing up to help send off the series. Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and Vivica A. Fox are among the celebrities confirmed as season eight guest stars.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Isaiah Mustafa
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Andrew Bachelor
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Vivica A. Fox
Tell-Tale TV

Black-ish Cast and EPs Talk Season 8 Guest Stars and Why It Wasn’t Difficult to Get Michelle Obama on the Show

The farewell season of Black-ish has already gotten off to a strong start, and the season isn’t holding back one bit when it comes to special guest stars. Black-ish Season 8 Episode 1, “That’s What Friends are For,” kicked things off with a visit from Michelle Obama, and ABC announced several other exciting guest stars this week.
TV & VIDEOS
highlandernews.org

ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ returns for its final season with special guest star Michelle Obama

“Black-ish,” the popular comedic ABC Network show, aired its eighth and final season on Jan. 11. The show premiered in 2014 and often pushed boundaries as it followed the lives of the Johnsons, an upper class Black American family navigating stereotypes and generational conflicts as they attempted to fit in and establish their identities in suburban Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Black-ish': Tracee Ellis Ross Was in Tears While Filming Final Episode

Black-ish is in its final season. For eight years, the Johnson family has brought laughs to viewers on a weekly basis in the feel-good family comedy. Fans are sad to see their favorite family leave their screens, but not more than the stars of the show. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Rainbow Johnson, the matriarch of the family alongside Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne, Jenifer Lewis, and others. For Ross, filming this season has been emotional, but the final episode proved to be the biggest tear-jerker for her.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates incredible Black-ish news with fans

Tracee Ellis Ross has celebrated the incredible news that her comedy series Black-ish has been nominated for eight NAACP awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee. Sharing the news on her social media pages,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ish#Instagram#The Wall Street Journal
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gets Slick for Date Night in a Crop Top, Leather Pants and Scrunchie Mules

Simone Biles went sleek for date night, thanks to a rock ‘n’ roll-worthy pair of pants. While taking romantic Instagram photos with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, the Olympian wore a pair of black leather pants. The edgy bottoms were paired with a bold blue crop top, which featured an off-the-shoulder strapless silhouette and tiered puffed sleeves. Biles completed her edgy look with sparkly hoop earrings, rings and a “J” pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the decorated gymnast elevated her outfit with a pair of square-toe mules. The style featured black leather uppers, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer. Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy