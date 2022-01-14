Simone Biles, Vivica A. Fox and More, Join Final Season of ‘Black-ish’

“Black-ish” will be concluding its final season with a slew of guest appearances—including champion gymnast Simone Biles and esteemed actress Vivica A. Fox.

The season guest lineup is mighty.

In addition to Biles, season eight’s upcoming guest stars include Andrew Bachelor, Kent Bazemore, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith.

Tracee Ellis Ross stars as family matriarch, Rainbow Johnson. Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne and Jenifer Lewis also star in the beloved series.

In a recent interview, Ross revealed she became emotional when filming the final episodes.

“I walked into the final week with the prayer to have an open heart so I could really be present for all of the feelings that were moving through,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “To the point that, at any given moment, tears would start to shed. Anthony [Anderson] towards the end was like, “Seriously? Are you crying again?” Yeah, I’m crying, dude, I’m crying, get over it Mr. Crankypants who’s pretending you’re not having feelings but you are.“

The season premiere featured former First Lady of the U.S., Michelle Obama, who joined the Johnsons for dinner.

“I think we covered a lot. I think we probably could have gone another 10 years, and I think that’s one of the beautiful things about black-ish and the DNA of the show that Kenya established from the start, and that Courtney was able to pick up, is that this was a show that was character-driven,” said Ross during her hosting of the Television Critics Association (TCA) panel. “It was really about this family. It was about the Johnsons and that means they were navigating the world that we all live in, in a timely way. There’s a never-ending amount of topics for us to discuss that are a part of the wallpaper of our lives that we’re all trying to make sense of and navigate.”

We’re really going to miss the show.