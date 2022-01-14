ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Questions linger after MDH ransomware attack

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 20 state lawmakers sought clarity on the ransomware attack on the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) at a joint commission meeting Thursday. The attack, which forced MDH to shut down its website in December, has had sweeping effects, including disrupting COVID-19 data reporting capabilities and hospital operations as well...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

State confirms ransomware attack disrupted MDH's website, ransom was sought

State officials provided an update Wednesday on the "network security incident" affecting the Maryland Department of Health's website in December, confirming it was a ransomware attack. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Ransomware is a type of malware that prevents authorized users...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Senate committee chair accuses MDH of misleading them over ransomware cyberattack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Serious accusations were leveled Thursday against Maryland state health officials over last month's ransomware attack. Members of the joint Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee grilled Maryland Department of Health officials about what happened and what's being done about it. Sen. Paul Pinsky, a Democratic senator...
MARYLAND STATE
helpnetsecurity.com

X Security Ransomware Preparedness Assessment helps SMBs to fight ransomware attacks

X Security announced a new service for the channel community to help SMBs address the rise in ransomware attacks. X Security will partner with MSPs and MSSPs to offer their whitelabeled Ransomware Preparedness Assessment. This is a new addition to X Security’s service line of whitelabeled penetration testing and social engineering assessments.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Ransomware#Mdh#U S Army Healthcare#Conversant Group#Wypr
wypr.org

Gov. announces new testing sites, new rules and free masks

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the opening of five new state-run COVID testing sites, new nursing home rules and a mask distribution program. In a news conference at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Pavilion in Easton, Hogan said sites at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General in Columbia and Baltimore, Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie would open by the end of next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTNV 13 Action News

Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy