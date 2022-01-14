ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Filan: Ed Sheeran could form a boy band

Westlife's Shane Filan says he can see Ed Sheeran forming a boy band one day. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is a huge fan of boy bands and has penned tracks for the likes of Westlife, One Direction and Boyzone. And the 'You Raise Me Up' singer says the 30-year-old...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Ed Sheeran Plans To Tour In A Campervan And Bring Along His Family

Ed Sheeran will be traveling in a VW electric campervan for his next tour. He says his wife, Cherry Seaborn and their 17-month-old daughter Lyra are definitely coming with him. He wants to travel to every show as electric as possible. He says they may even be traveling by train...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran secures third week at Number 1 with =

Ed Sheeran has claimed a third non-consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with = (Equals). This week, Ed’s latest album was named by the Official Charts Company as the second biggest album of 2021 in the UK. Ed’s third studio album Divide also re-enters the Top 10 this week, at Number 8.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran's = scores second week as Ireland's Number 1 album

Ed Sheeran reclaims Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with = (Equals). After spending the last two months hovering in the Top 5, Equals claims its second total week at Number 1 in Ireland, nudging last week’s winner, 30 by Adele, to Number 2. Whipping Boy’s 1995...
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran
The Independent

Ed Sheeran submits request to build crypt at his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has submitted a request to build a crypt underneath the chapel on his estate in Suffolk, England.The 30-year-old singer plans to put the crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.In 2019, the “Bad Habits” singer received approval to build a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” on his sprawling estate which has been dubbed “Sheeranville”.According to the design statement submitted by architects Donald Insall Associates at the time, Sheeran wants to use the chapel for key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and social gatherings, and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Snags U.K. Chart Crown

Ed Sheeran has done it again. The British singer and songwriter holds top spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with = (equals via Asylum), for its third non-consecutive crown. Sheeran’s latest album was the No. 2 best-seller in the U.K. in 2021, behind only Adele’s 30 (Columbia), according to...
CELEBRITIES
WAFB.com

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate. A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property. Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Ed Sheeran Reportedly Submits Plans To Build Burial Chamber On His Estate

Ed Sheeran appears to have something unexpected in the works for his next project… he reportedly submitted plans to construct what appears to be a burial chamber underneath the new church that’s planned on the grounds of his Suffolk estate. The newly-proposed plans raise the question: Does Sheeran plan to be buried there?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran reveals unusual addition to £3.7million 'Sheeran-Ville' estate

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is building a burial chamber within the grounds of his Suffolk estate. The surprising addition to the Bad Habit singer's home will be located within a church that is currently being constructed at the property, which has been dubbed "Sheeran-ville". Drawings sent to East...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Paris Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton‘s Cooking With Paris will not be back as Netflix has opted not to renew the cooking reality series for a second season. The six-episode series, which premiered in August and briefly cracked Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings, sees the media personality tackle a range of recipes, from savory main dishes to succulent desserts, with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. Cooking With Paris showcased the host’s unconventional — and often chaotic — cooking practices. She flattens burgers with a diamond-encrusted spatula and dredges meat while donning a flashy feathered ensemble. Hilton executive produced along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation produces.  
RECIPES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Stirred Engagement Rumors

Engagement rumors are surrounding Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn again as the couple just embarked on a vacation to St. Ives. The couple flew over 4,000 miles from Swift’s Nashville home to St. Ives via private plane. According to a source the couple only stayed for three days and it was a long flight to […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Ulliel, Baldwin, Spears

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident; Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine; Britney Spears case drives California bid to limit conservatorships. (Jan. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9dcd02ab9c604a1faa8044740885ff90.
CALIFORNIA STATE

