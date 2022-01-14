EatingWell: Spruce up your salmon with this exciting new recipe

The best known Vietnamese dish, pho (pronounced "fuh"), is the perfect pot of soup for brutally cold New England nights. Traditionally, the broth is made with beef or chicken bones and served with sliced meat in giant bowls with rice noodles and various herbaceous garnishes. The highly seasoned broth lends itself easily to a vegetarian or vegan version. It's a large time commitment, but none of the steps are too complicated. You need a skillet to toast the initial seasonings, a large soup pot to make the broth, and another pot to cook the noodles. Let's begin. Making the broth is a two-part process. Start by toasting star anise, a cinnamon stick, and whole peppercorns to release the aromatic oils. Star anise, in most well-stocked markets, is a key flavor component here. Next, lightly char more aromatics -- garlic, ginger, and shallots -- in the same skillet. Transfer everything to a soup pot with even more flavor bombs, such as dried mushrooms (a mixed medley is fine), leeks, lemon grass, and cilantro stems (save the leaves for later). Lemon grass should be smashed with the dull side of the knife before using to release its delicate fragrance. Add water and simmer for an hour. Strain, discarding the solids but keeping every last drop of precious liquid, and return the broth to the pot. This time make a quick infusion with lighter flavors such as Thai basil, or use regular basil, some of the cilantro leaves, lime, and jalapeno. Strain again and use this broth to cook fresh mushrooms and baby bok choy. Here's where the timing can get tricky. While the vegetables simmer, boil water in another pot to cook the banh pho rice noodles; these noodles come in a variety of sizes, most dried, so while all are OK for this, check the package instructions for cooking time. Because the soup should be piping hot when you serve it, you'll need to get the garnishes ready. Those are second in importance only to the broth. Use the rest of the basil and remaining cilantro leaves, fresh mint, bean sprouts, sliced jalapenos, and lime wedges to make an abundant platter for the table. Gather up hoisin, Sriracha, and black pepper. Ladle noodles, veggies, and broth in oversized soup bowls and let everyone at the table decide how best to finish the soup. You've worked hard, so savor the results and toast to good health for all as the New Year gets off to a wild start.

