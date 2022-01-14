ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EatingWell: Spruce up your salmon with this exciting new recipe

yaktrinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze. 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, plus more for garnish, toasted. 1 teaspoon honey. 1 teaspoon mirin. 1 1/4 pounds...

The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Knife That Will Transform the Way You Chop Veggies

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. My knife block runneth over. So much so that I actually have two knife blocks in my kitchen to contain my various blades. Recently I told myself I was done growing my collection—any other knife I’d add would just be superfluous. That has long been my attitude toward getting a nakiri blade. There was no need...
cbslocal.com

Recipe: Sticky Citrus Salmon

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for Sticky Citrus Salmon with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint, plus additional for garnish. 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary. ½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper. ¼ tsp kosher salt. ½ cup Culinary Tours lemongrass tamarind sauce...
Allrecipes.com

9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

Smoked salmon is an essential pantry item for turning simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, or satisfying main dishes. This collection features a springtime asparagus and smoked salmon salad, an orzo pasta salad with chunks of thick smoked salmon and kale, a smoked salmon poke bowl with avocado and brown, and much more. Make superb smoked salmon salads with these quick and easy recipes that look pretty, too!
The Independent

From tacos to wings, learning to cook with plant-based meats

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
nhpbs.org

New Recipes for the Grill

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make Grill-Fried Chicken Wings. Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews ice packs. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of supermarket barbecue sauce. Test cook Bryan Roof makes Julia perfect Grilled Pork Burgers.
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Pan-seared Salmon, Black Lentils In A Smoky Bacon Broth And Spiced Apple Relish

This recipe was inspired by a craving and developed thanks to a creative assist from my pantry, which provided the supporting players. Last week I experienced a powerful craving for pan-seared salmon; I don’t know how I got there but it may have something to do with all the rich holiday food I enjoyed. Or maybe my body, in its infinite wisdom, said it’s time for some good old omega 3 fats? Whatever the reason, there it was — the inner voice that said go procure some beautiful, sustainably raised salmon, cook it simply and pair it with a few bold and brightly flavored ingredients. This treatment makes judicious use of two very flavorful vinegars to balance out the richness of the fish, the smoky bacon and the earthiness of the lentils. I always have these two vinegars on hand: an unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar and an aged sherry vinegar, preferably 25 years old. And feel free to scale up or double the lentils recipe — the leftovers can be pureed into a wonderful soup.
who13.com

Cleaning up your cocktails this new year

Beth Nydick, Author of “Clean Cocktails, Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist” shares how we can clean up our cocktails. Oolong tea is known for boosting mental alertness, due in large part to its caffeine. content. Add this drink to your routine for a natural caffeine boost in...
B93

I Dug Up One Of Mom’s Old Recipes-It Satisifies Your Sweet Tooth!

I think we all have a favorite snack or dish that reminds us of our childhood. Mom or dad would make it and in most cases, you would sit and enjoy it together. That was definitely the case with something yummy I made the other day. I had not made it in a few years and instantly I was taken back to the 'good ol days' when momma would make it for little Rebecca.
Boston Globe

Recipe: Vegetarian pho takes time, but nothing’s complicated, so grab your apron and warm up the kitchen

The best known Vietnamese dish, pho (pronounced "fuh"), is the perfect pot of soup for brutally cold New England nights. Traditionally, the broth is made with beef or chicken bones and served with sliced meat in giant bowls with rice noodles and various herbaceous garnishes. The highly seasoned broth lends itself easily to a vegetarian or vegan version. It's a large time commitment, but none of the steps are too complicated. You need a skillet to toast the initial seasonings, a large soup pot to make the broth, and another pot to cook the noodles. Let's begin. Making the broth is a two-part process. Start by toasting star anise, a cinnamon stick, and whole peppercorns to release the aromatic oils. Star anise, in most well-stocked markets, is a key flavor component here. Next, lightly char more aromatics -- garlic, ginger, and shallots -- in the same skillet. Transfer everything to a soup pot with even more flavor bombs, such as dried mushrooms (a mixed medley is fine), leeks, lemon grass, and cilantro stems (save the leaves for later). Lemon grass should be smashed with the dull side of the knife before using to release its delicate fragrance. Add water and simmer for an hour. Strain, discarding the solids but keeping every last drop of precious liquid, and return the broth to the pot. This time make a quick infusion with lighter flavors such as Thai basil, or use regular basil, some of the cilantro leaves, lime, and jalapeno. Strain again and use this broth to cook fresh mushrooms and baby bok choy. Here's where the timing can get tricky. While the vegetables simmer, boil water in another pot to cook the banh pho rice noodles; these noodles come in a variety of sizes, most dried, so while all are OK for this, check the package instructions for cooking time. Because the soup should be piping hot when you serve it, you'll need to get the garnishes ready. Those are second in importance only to the broth. Use the rest of the basil and remaining cilantro leaves, fresh mint, bean sprouts, sliced jalapenos, and lime wedges to make an abundant platter for the table. Gather up hoisin, Sriracha, and black pepper. Ladle noodles, veggies, and broth in oversized soup bowls and let everyone at the table decide how best to finish the soup. You've worked hard, so savor the results and toast to good health for all as the New Year gets off to a wild start.
Wenatchee World

The Waterville Recipe Box | Salmon Patties

4 - 14.75 oz cans of salmon. Grease a heavy cookie sheet. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. To a large bowl, add the drained salmon, capers, and spices. Stir well, then mix in the eggs until fully incorporated. Form 6 large fish patties and place on the cookie sheet. Cook for 20 minutes, until the temperature reaches at least 160 degrees internally. Halfway through, you may want to loosen the patties, but they are too fragile to flip them.
yaktrinews.com

Kary Osmond: This sweet and salty salad is packed with flavor

Here’s an easy salad recipe to kick off the new year! It’s salty, sweet and sour with a hint of spice, the traditional flavors that round out a Thai dish. It is easy to pull together and will have more flavor than any bagged Thai salad you’ll find at the supermarket.
