PlayStation PC ports started happening because Sony studios asked for it, Cory Barlog says

By Connor Sheridan
 6 days ago
The recent surge of PlayStation games arriving on PC is thanks in large part to their creators asking Sony to make it happen, according to Cory Barlog. The director of God of War spoke with Game Informer about the process of bringing God of War to PC four years after it...

www.gamesradar.com

