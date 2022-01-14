PlayStation PC ports started happening because Sony studios asked for it, Cory Barlog says

Sony, one of the most well-known companies in the video game industry, famous for creating the seemingly endless line of PlayStation consoles has officially announced the newest edition of their virtual consoles with the PlayStation VR2 for the PlayStation 5. Sony’s VR consoles originally premiered for the company’s PlayStation 3 with Move peripherals technically but the company’s first major step was the actual release of their PlayStation VR console. Microsoft, Sony, and even Nintendo each had their own fair share of virtual reality attempts or more in-depth, less controller-required games that they tried to change the game with but ultimately we have been left with Oculus and Sony with in-home virtual reality capabilities. Surprisingly, this week Sony announced the next generation of their virtual reality console with the PlayStation VR2, and below we’ve gone into details on the newly announced console from Sony, as well as some comments about the competition between and history of virtual reality consoles.

