Tarrant County, TX

Motorcyclist Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash Near Country Squire Lane

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 6 days ago
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist was killed on Jan. 13 in the 4800 block of FM 1187 near Country Squire Ln. in south Tarrant County.

The crash involved three vehicles, a Lincoln SUV, a Toyota SUV and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The initial investigation indicated a crash happened in the westbound lanes resulting in one of the vehicles striking a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound. The motorcycle driver died at the scene. The investigation is on-going.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

