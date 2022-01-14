School And Indoor Mask Requirements In Eagle County Will Expire

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required indoors in Eagle County. A similar mandate for K-8 schools will expire on January 21st.

The Eagle County Board of Health voted Thursday in a special meeting to unanimously allow the public health mandate to expire at the end of the day on Monday, January 17th. They did extend the order briefly for K-8 schools, but that mandate will expire next Friday, January 21st.

The board cites improvements in local COVID-19 cases in Eagle County as the reason it will allow the order to expire.

Eagle County Government employees and customers will still be required to wear face coverings on all county property until case counts drop below 500 per 100,000.