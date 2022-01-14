Philadelphia 76ers prop bets: 7 props for Sixers vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet for the third time this season on Friday night, with the season series tied at 1-1. The Celtics (21-21) are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Sixers (23-17) just had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets.

Friday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Boston.

