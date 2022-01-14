ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

America's Labor Shortage Isn't Just About the Pandemic: Here's Why

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv6IX_0dlpK55w00

The labor shortage in the U.S. continues to affect just about every component of society from schools to supply chains to health care and more. And although the shortage began during the pandemic, this isn’t the only reason for the lack of workers. U.S. CEOs have stated that the labor shortage is the toughest obstacle they’re currently facing, according to the Conference Board’s survey.

The populations that are most notably absent from the workforce include millions of immigrants, mothers and older employees. According to Axios, there are roughly 2 million fewer employed working-age immigrants, and there are 1.5 million fewer mothers with school-aged children. In the case of non-working moms, these individuals have had to sacrifice jobs to instead fulfill childcare responsibilities. This is because there are fewer options available because of pandemic-related conditions. Unfortunately, this then creates a feedback loop in some cases. Mothers working in the childcare and schooling industries have to return home to care for their own kids.

Meanwhile, as of October 2021, 3.3 million more employees have retired than in January 2020, exceeding pre-pandemic projections.

How Vaccine-or-Test Mandate Affects Labor Shortage

And there’s another major component to the problematic labor shortage. Amid the school closures and supply chain delays, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began its emergency measure. This mandate required all private businesses with more than 100 employees to submit proof of vaccination against COVID. Or, instead, they can show a weekly negative test in order to access their workplace. For companies that don’t have alternative remote offices, failure to do so means fewer employees.

Just three days after OSHA and the Biden administration required these measures, the Supreme Court rejected the mandates. The Supreme Court’s reasoning for the denial revolved around OSHA’s jurisdiction and whether the vaccine mandate stretched beyond just occupational safety.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion, per CNBC. “Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”

Meanwhile, the order is still intact for medical facilities that accept payment through Medicare and Medicaid. Likewise, the mask mandate also still applies to this population of workers.

Ultimately, this decision may also affect the labor shortage as workers without the vaccination, helping to bring back part of the population. Even so, Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management believes that the quickest way to revitalize the workforce is to provide public health solutions.

“The most obvious solutions are public health solutions,” said Sojourner. “It’s a win win.”

Outsider.com

U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise to 286K Amid Omicron Surge

As COVID-19 Omicron cases rise with rapid frequency, the number of unemployment claims in the U.S has skyrocketed as well. According to The New York Post, data released on Thursday revealed a shocking number of jobless claims filed for the week ending on Saturday, Jan. 15. In total, 286,000 workers filed unemployment claims that week. And this is an increase of over 50,000 from the week before.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding. In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.
RELATIONSHIPS
The 74

Even After COVID, Why America's Shortage of Nurses Is Likely to Get Worse

Despite a national nursing shortage in the United States, over 80,000 qualified applications were not accepted at U.S. nursing schools in 2020, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This was due primarily to a shortage of nursing professors and a limited number of clinical placements where nursing students get practical job training.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Yellen says she expects inflation to ease this year if U.S. controls pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she expects inflation to "diminish over the course of the year" if the U.S. is successful in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on CNBC, Yellen said she hopes inflation would get back to around 2% by the end of the year. The treasury chief said the Biden administration is "doing all the things that we can to deal with supply chain issues that are pushing prices up" and said inflation rose more than most economists, including herself, expected.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Tonga Eruption Was So Loud It Reportedly Left Many Deaf

The eruption that rocked the tiny island nation of Tonga has quickly made history. Current reports conclude the Tonga eruption as the biggest to take place in 30 years. Thick blankets of ash made the island inaccessible for days, hindering rescue efforts. International calls saw major disruption following the destruction of an underwater cable. Now, reports state the Tongan eruption was so loud and powerful, it left many island citizens deaf.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

