Joe Giudice Thinks Joe Gorga “Needs To Grow Up” And “Keep His Mouth Shut In Front Of The Kids”

Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been centered around family. Teresa Giudice may have moved on from her ex-husband , “Juicy” Joe Giudice , but the feud between Juicy and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga , rages on.

Juicy wasn’t a good husband to RHONJ star Teresa . It was alleged that he was a prolific cheater . Juicy served jail time for federal fraud charges . So did Teresa. After getting out of prison, Juicy was deported to Italy , and the couple split up .

But Joe claimed that Juicy put Teresa in prison , and that he “ruined our entire family.” Last season, there was an old-school screaming match between Teresa, Joe, and Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga , about Teresa defending Juicy. No tables were flipped, but the cheese platter went flying.

Joe blamed Juicy for putting his mother, Antonia Gorga , in an early grave. Antonia passed away in March of 2017. Joe believed that the stress of Teresa’s time in jail contributed to her early death.

Teresa made her feelings about the situation known on Instagram . “ Joe [ Juicy ] is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it’s hard for them to see my brother disparage him,” she wrote.

But that didn’t stop Joe and Juicy from slamming each other. Juicy claimed that Melissa and Joe were manufacturing “fake storylines” for RHONJ . Come on–we all know that Melissa was seriously pondering having another baby. Juicy even accused Joe of stealing money from from “his father, sister, employees and business.”

Season 12 of RHONJ is almost here, and there is growing tension between the Giudice and Gorga families . Duh. In the trailer for the new season, Gia Giudice , Teresa’s daughter, told her, “Your brother is saying things about dad.” Joe feels the icy chill from his niece. “She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil,” Joe remarked. Gia heard Joe’s comment and said, “That’s when I walk away from you.”

Joe previously admitted to feeling hurt because of his nieces’ reaction to him mentioning Juicy . “They’re supporting their father, which I agree, support your dad,” Joe stated. “I’m a little hurt by that because I love them so much.”

Juicy wasn’t happy about Joe comparing him to the devil . “He should be embarrassed after all I’ve done for him, his family, his parents, and everything else. And he continues to be a jack*ss saying things about me in front of my kids in public,” Juicy remarked. “I mean, it doesn’t make any sense.” Given what Juicy put Teresa through during their marriage, it makes perfect sense. Just saying.

“He’s obviously lost his marbles. He doesn’t make any sense at all. Without me he still would be climbing trees, cutting branches,” Teresa’s ex stated. “He should grow up!”

Juicy recently told Access , “I don’t know what his [ Joe Gorga ] deal is. You know, I really don’t know what his deal is. He needs to grow up a little bit,” he added. “He needs to keep his mouth shut in front of the kids. I don’t think [he] has all his marbles in order,” Juicy explained. “I mean look, he’s got issues.”

Now that Teresa is engaged to Luis “Louie” Ruelas , Joe is delighted. Louie popped the question with an extravagant proposal in Porto, Heli Greece on October 19, 2021.

“ I’m so excited . She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her,” Joe shared.

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

