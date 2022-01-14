Pennsylvania Senate race could determine majority in 2022

David McCormick, the former CEO of a giant hedge fund who also has ties to former President Trump, declared his candidacy for Senate on Thursday, formally joining a crowded field of Republican contenders vying for the GOP nomination in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. McCormick is seeking to succeed...
A special election in the 5th Pennsylvania Senate district has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, the day of the primary election. The election is being held to complete the term of former Sen. John Sabatina Jr., who resigned after he was elected in November to the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Saturday that the vote was scheduled on the primary election day for the convenience of voters and to save taxpayer money.
Several Pennsylvania GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and Governor gathered in Lawrence County Wednesday evening to debate why they should be chosen to help lead the state. While they all agree on basic issues, they each have different goals in mind if they are elected. Erin Simonek sat in on the debate and also spoke with a handful of candidates on how they plan to better the Keystone State.
(Gettysburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania state senator who has pushed to overturn last year's presidential election has announced his candidacy to be the state's next governor. Senator Doug Mastriano, a state senator and former Army colonel from Franklin County, became a leading national figure in former President Donald Trump's push to overturn certified election results. He officially started his candidacy Saturday afternoon in Gettysburg.
PHILADELPHIA — Ahead of a Republican candidates’ forum in Lawrence County last week, organizers projected a recorded message from former President Donald Trump. “I appreciate that western Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania is fighting so hard not only for the 2020 presidential theft and hoax but also for our country itself,” Trump told the room. “You’re great patriots! We will make America Great Again!”
(The Center Square) – A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has denied a request by legislative Democrats and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to block the release of voters’ information to the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee investigating the 2020 general election and 2021 primary. The Senate committee subpoenaed the Pennsylvania Department...
In the May 17 primary, Pennsylvania’s voters will pick their party’s nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat. The May primary and the general election in November for U.S. Senate in the Keystone State will be watched across the nation because Pennsylvania is a battleground state, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can win statewide offices here.
Doug Mastriano, the state senator from Franklin County who parlayed anger over coronavirus pandemic rules and no-holds-barred support for former President Donald J. Trump into an extended political moment, opened his candidacy for governor Pennsylvania Saturday. Mastriano, who practices his politics with a messianic zeal that has helped him develop...
Hedge fund manager David McCormick is from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, but has lived for years in Connecticut, where he was CEO of Bridgewater Associates. He is a West Point graduate and Army veteran, and recently purchased a home in Pittsburgh. McCormick joins a crowded Republican field of candidates in the May...
Dave McCormick, a businessman and former Bush administration official, officially launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate. In the Thursday announcement, McCormick entered the crowded GOP primary field that includes almost a dozen Republican candidates. McCormick, in a 30-second ad, pledged to continue to “fight” for America, pointing to his...
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee has approved a House bill to create new congressional districts for the commonwealth, though amendments are expected on the Senate floor. Sen. David Argall, R-Berks, said the committee advanced House Bill 2146, sponsored by Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, to...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)–The race for Pennsylvania governor is a crowded field on the Republican side. Mastriano immediately becomes on the better known names in the running. However, fellow Republican Senator Dan Laughlin is endorsing Delaware County Businessman Dave White for the nomination. On January 10th, Laughlin reacted to Mastriano’s candidacy. “Doug’s a friend of mine and I […]
The chair of the committee in charge of drawing the legislative maps said it will be “challenging” to finish them in under 30 days. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
The race for U.S. Senate is gearing up to be a huge one. Since President Biden won over Pennsylvania in the 2020 election, and former Representative Senator Pat Toomey announced his retirement, his seat represents a battle for majority power in the Senate. David McCormick aims to take on a slew of other candidates for the seat.
People who want to sue over their city or county’s gun ordinances may have an incentive to do so under a bill a state Senate committee has moved forward. Municipalities are already banned under state law from passing a wide variety of restrictions on things like gun ownership and transportation. But under the bill passed on a party-line vote Wednesday, those municipalities would have to pay the legal fees of anyone who gets a court to declare a gun ordinance illegal.
Two popular school-choice programs for Pennsylvania students would get regular annual funding increases – expanding access to thousands of families – under legislation a state Senate committee approved yesterday. Sen. Mike Regan’s (R-Dillsburg) bill would automatically raise allocations to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and the Opportunity...
