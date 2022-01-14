Roger Eno Announces Solo Album 'The Turning Year' On Deutsche Grammophon

Heavy metal was still in its infancy in 1972. Though Black Sabbath. four albums into their career, the wider genre was still struggling to establish its own identity, future heroes like Judas Priest still finding their feet amidst the shifting lines of rock and metal (and still lacking eventual frontman Rob Halford, who joined in 1973). Even so, the boundaries between hard rock and heavy metal were becoming increasingly blurred as bands like Deep Purple and Blue Oyster Cult helped lead the charge for the harder, heavier brand of rock music, inspiring future generations in the process.
