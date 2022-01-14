Roger Eno Announces Solo Album 'The Turning Year' On Deutsche Grammophon

Producer, DJ, and video game soundtrack composer Soichi Terada has been a pivotal figure for video game scores. He may be best known for the Ape Escape soundtracks, but he worked on other games as well like Sumo Jungle and Futari no Fantavision. His solo releases extended beyond the video game realm, but still kept some of the that secret sauce. Since 2015’s Sounds from the Far East, his production rate has seemingly taken a step back, but now we have a good reason why. He has released a new solo album Asakusa Light that captures the magic of his deep house.

