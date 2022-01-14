ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Eno Announces Solo Album 'The Turning Year' On Deutsche Grammophon

By Ryan Middleton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Eno has announced his new solo album The Turning Year. The title track is available now to pick up and it is the first taste of the album that relies on mostly piano and strings. “The...

Related
'We need to organise it': Bruce Dickinson gives solo album update

Bruce Dickinson plans to finish up his new solo album after his North American spoken-word tour wraps. The Iron Maiden frontman already has several demos to tinker with for his follow-up to 2006's 'Tyranny Of Souls', and he might need to "write a few more tunes" for his seventh studio effort once he's done with his 'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' shows in March.
Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo announces new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2, premieres anthemic lead single, Divide & Conquer

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has announced a new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2. The sequel to 2018's War of the Worlds, Pt. 1, the album will – like its predecessor – feature bassist John DeServio and drummer John Macaluso, with the new addition of vocalist Dino Jelusick. It's set for a March 25 release via InsideOut Music.
15 landmark albums turning 50 in 2022

Heavy metal was still in its infancy in 1972. Though Black Sabbath. four albums into their career, the wider genre was still struggling to establish its own identity, future heroes like Judas Priest still finding their feet amidst the shifting lines of rock and metal (and still lacking eventual frontman Rob Halford, who joined in 1973). Even so, the boundaries between hard rock and heavy metal were becoming increasingly blurred as bands like Deep Purple and Blue Oyster Cult helped lead the charge for the harder, heavier brand of rock music, inspiring future generations in the process.
50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2022

Time flies and in some ways 2012 feels like forever ago while other things feel like they just happened yesterday. But as 2022 begins, this feels like a good time to reflect on which rock and metal albums are officially turning 10 years old this year. A decade ago, "Gangnam...
Bruce Dickinson to Work on Long-Awaited New Solo Album Later This Year

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has plans to reconvene with songwriting partner Roy Z. later this year in an effort to continue work on the long-awaited follow-up to his 2005 solo album, Tyranny of Souls. That's what he revealed in a recent interview with Loudwire, which was conducted in advance...
NIK COLK VOID announces her debut solo album 'Bucked Up Space'

NIK COLK VOID has announced details of her debut solo album, Bucked Up Space, set for release on red transparent vinyl and digitally via Editions Mego on 8 April 2022. Nik Colk Void is well established with her work - using modular systems, voice and guitar - as one half of Factory Floor, one-third of Carter Tutti Void (alongside Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti) and with the late Peter Rehberg as NPVR, but perhaps surprisingly, this is her first solo album release.
Dorota Barová Releases Second Solo Album, Dotyk

Vocalist and cellist Dorota Barová has released her second solo album, titled “Dotyk” (Touch). The album comes three years after her successful debut release “Iluzja” (Illusion) that received the Czech Music Academy Award for jazz album of 2018. “Dotyk” features a collection of Dorota’s original...
Meet Me @ The Altar announce their debut album will arrive this year

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced that their debut album will be released sometime this year. The US pop-punk trio – comprising guitarist Téa Campbell, drummer Ada Juarez and singer Edith Johnson – aren’t giving too much away, but they have assured fans that their first full-length project will definitely arrive in 2022.
Betty Boo announces first new solo single in 30 years

Betty Boo has announced plans to release her first solo single in 30 years. The ‘Doin The Do’ singer is set to release ‘Get Me To The Weekend’ – her first solo release since 1992’s ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’ this Saturday, (January 22).
Kevin Devine announces first album in 6 years, shares “Albatross”

Kevin Devine has been very active and prolific lately, but he hasn't released a full-length album in six years, and that finally changes with Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, due March 25 via Triple Crown (pre-order). The album was produced with longtime collaborator Chris Bracco, and the two of them worked on it remotely from their respective homes. The first single is the gorgeous, breezy, woodwind-synth-infused indie rock of "Albatross," and here's what Kevin says about this one:
Album Review: Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!

It is truly the first real New Music Friday of the year with some of these great releases. FKA Twigs and Bonobo both released dynamite albums and they are joined by Earl Sweatshirt with his new LP SICK! Featuring two artists, Zelooperz and Armand Hammer, Earl also got production from Nak-el Smith, Black Noi$e and The Alchemist.
Album Review: FKA Twigs - CAPRISONGS

FKA Twigs projects can be rare, but today she is buying into the joy of dancing with her new “mixtape” CAPRISONGS. Finding the edges of pop music and pushing them to new limits, FKA Twigs is someone who never seems satisfied with what was previously done. The pop polymath pulls out all the stops on this album that reflects a desire to be back with friends dancing and having fun.
Jenny Hval Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Year of Love”

Jenny Hval has announced the release of a new album, Classic Objects, which will be out on March 11 via 4AD. Hval has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Year of Love.” View the video, directed by Hval alongside Jenny Berger Myhre and Annie Bielski, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Ride’s Andy Bell announces new solo album, shares “Something Like Love”

Ride's Andy Bell will release his second solo album, Flicker, on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral. It's an 18-track double album that stems from songs he'd started at his former Beadie Eye bandmate Gem Archer's studio well before the pandemic. Bell says in some ways it represents a bit of artistic time travel, from the album art which features an outtake from the photo sessions for Ride's 1990 album Nowhere to the songs, some of which date back to the '80s.
Album Review: Soichi Terada - Asakusa Light

Producer, DJ, and video game soundtrack composer Soichi Terada has been a pivotal figure for video game scores. He may be best known for the Ape Escape soundtracks, but he worked on other games as well like Sumo Jungle and Futari no Fantavision. His solo releases extended beyond the video game realm, but still kept some of the that secret sauce. Since 2015’s Sounds from the Far East, his production rate has seemingly taken a step back, but now we have a good reason why. He has released a new solo album Asakusa Light that captures the magic of his deep house.
Max Cooper Channels Inner Mental State On New Album 'Unspoken Words'

Max Cooper has announced a new album Unspoken Words that will be released in March on Mesh. The first single from it, “Everything” is out today with a music video. The video for "Everything" is the first of 13 different videos (there are 13 songs on the album) that will be released as a film on Blu-ray with the LP release. The 13 films were created with a range of visual artists commissioned and directed by Max Cooper, mixed in Dolby Atmos surround sound. Cooper developed the visual story for “Everything” with long-term collaborator Nick Cobby and photographer Andrey Prokhorov.
