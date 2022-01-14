Studio Ghibli Asks Fans To Help Find an Eraser for Hayao Miyazaki

Japanese animation legend Hayao Miyazaki is the most renowned figure in animation for his mesmerizing animated feature films. He is the co-founder of the acclaimed Japanese animation film studio, Studio Ghibli. He founded the studio with Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. In 2003, Miyazaki won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards for his film Spirited Away. He also received an Academy Honorary Award in 2014 for his contributions to filmmaking. In September 2021, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened in Los Angeles and featured an exhibit honoring Hayao Miyazaki’s work for the museum’s debut. Miyazaki has announced his retirement back in 2013 but has announced in 2017 that he is directing his final film How Do You Live? anticipated to arrive in 2023. Not much has been shared about the upcoming film except that it is based on the 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino of the same name, which centers on the coming of age story of a 15-year-old boy in Tokyo. In an article published by New York Times, studio executive producer Toshio Suzuki described the upcoming film as “fantasy on a grand scale.” If you’re entering Hayao Miyazaki’s world for the first time, it’s not too late. Here are five movie recommendations if you’re new to the legendary animator’s work.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO