Studio Ghibli Asks Fans To Help Find an Eraser for Hayao Miyazaki

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Ghibli is asking fans to help find a discontinued eraser for Hayao Miyazaki. While many animes today utilize technology even in the early stages of design, the Ghibli co-founder and director still uses pencil and paper to draw frames by hand. When Ghibli began work on its first-ever film using...

