ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Losing Sidney Poitier Reminds Us That Only Four Black Men

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe lost Sidney Poitier, and his impact is immeasurable. He was a titan in the industry who broke barriers and Oscar records. He became the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” (1958). At 37, he was the first to win any competitive Oscar...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Affion Crockett Thanks Late Sidney Poitier for Opening Doors for Black Celebs

Affion Crockett is remembering late actor Sidney Poitier as a "king" ... and thanking him for kicking open the door and paving the way for Black entertainers. We got the comedian at LAX and asked how he's remembering Sidney ... and Affion says he wouldn't have a platform today without Poitier changing the landscape of how Hollywood viewed Black men.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Will Smith
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Mo'nique
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Regina King
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Washington Post

Sidney Poitier gave Black Americans a reason to fall in love with movies

Wil Haygood’s latest book is “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.” He is a visiting scholar at Miami University in Ohio. There are watery caves off Cat Island in the Bahamas and it was into those shark-filled waters that a young Sidney Poitier loved diving, fearless and reckless, a kid being a kid. “There was a very narrow tunnel in the rocks that would fill up with water with every wave,” he would recall. “It was a death trap, but I kept on swimming through that tunnel for hours with no one else around.”
MOVIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sidney Poitier was inspiration to Pittsburgh's Black actors, playwrights

Sidney Poitier’s groundbreaking work as a film actor and director is being hailed by prominent figures in Pittsburgh’s rich arts and entertainment community as the inspiration for their careers as actors, directors and playwrights. Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Oscar for his performance as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Arizona State University#Racism#Everett Collection#African American
Washington Post

How Sidney Poitier changed Americans’ perception of Blackness

Bijan C. Bayne is an author and cultural critic who is producing a docuseries about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In the groundbreaking 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Sidney Poitier’s character, a Black intellectual and physician named John Prentice, tells his future father-in-law, portrayed by Spencer Tracy, that his fiancee, Joanna, whom he met during her vacation in Hawaii, “feels that all of our children will be president of the United States and they’ll all have colorful administrations.” A full four decades later, on Nov. 4, 2008, a man from Hawaii named Barack Obama, who had been born to a Kenyan economics graduate student and Stanley Ann Dunham, a White anthropology student, was elected the first Black president of the United States.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Sidney Poitier’s uncompromising Blackness was his greatest legacy

The outpouring of eulogistic messages from iconic Black actors and filmmakers following Sidney Poitier’s passing on Thursday is just one testament to his legendary status. Poitier, the Bahamian leading man and first Black person to win a best actor Oscar for his role in “Lillies in the Field,” is your favorite’s favorite.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Roseanne Barr’s Daughter on Dealing With Mom’s Affair, Secret Daughter,

Growing up as the child of a celebrity can be a difficult act to manage. But being the daughter of Roseanne Barr seems to have been a challenge all its own. Jenny Pentland, Barr’s second child with her ex-husband Bill Pentland, describes her life as a comedy of errors, detailing in her searingly honest memoir This Will Be Funny Later what it was like to have her life strangely mirrored in her mother’s hit 1990s sitcom Roseanne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
saportareport.com

Graceful Sidney Poitier blazed trails, opened doors for Blacks in film

To say that Sidney Poitier was the Jackie Robinson of Hollywood is just a beginning. At least Robinson was allowed to play full out every time he took to the field. Poitier had a different burden. Imagine being typecast as a role model for your entire race. Imagine having to be saint-like every time you stepped in front of a camera. As the actor himself put it, imagine “representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy