Losing Sidney Poitier Reminds Us That Only Four Black Men

Bijan C. Bayne is an author and cultural critic who is producing a docuseries about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In the groundbreaking 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Sidney Poitier’s character, a Black intellectual and physician named John Prentice, tells his future father-in-law, portrayed by Spencer Tracy, that his fiancee, Joanna, whom he met during her vacation in Hawaii, “feels that all of our children will be president of the United States and they’ll all have colorful administrations.” A full four decades later, on Nov. 4, 2008, a man from Hawaii named Barack Obama, who had been born to a Kenyan economics graduate student and Stanley Ann Dunham, a White anthropology student, was elected the first Black president of the United States.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO