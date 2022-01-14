Annual Christmas Bird Counts add to knowledge of bird population trends
erwinrecord.net
6 days ago
The first Christmas Bird Counts were conducted on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) 1900. The annual census arose from a proposal made by famed ornithologist Frank M. Chapman. According to Audubon.org, these yearly counts, conducted throughout the country, have provided a wealth of data over the past century. Observations made...
A cloud of little gray birds with long tails and tiny, stubby bills swarms my suet feeder. Ten or more cluster on the feeder while many more wait in nearby junipers for a turn at the feeder. They chatter with one another in gentle, high-pitched twittering notes “tsit-tsit-tsit.” I approach within a few feet of the feeder. They pay little to no attention to me, as they go about their feeding.
North Carolina regulators are proposing to open three western bear sanctuaries to hunting. The state Wildlife Resource Commission is considering a rule change to allow limited permit hunting in fall 2022 in sanctuaries in the Pisgah National Forest, Standing Indian and the Panthertown area in the Nantahala National Forest. Public comment on the proposal is open until Jan. 30.
The 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, the world's longest-running citizen science survey, wrapped up yesterday. Each year, the National Audubon Society mobilizes more than 70,000 volunteer birders in more than 2,400 locations across the United States and Canada. Todd MoeBraving snow and a pandemic to count birds. We talk with...
The Sarasota Audubon Society conducted its 71st annual Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 1, 2022. Volunteers tallied 165 species and about 30,000 birds. It’s the second-highest recorded number of species in the 71 years that the Sarasota Audubon has been holding the count, although the total number of birds has dropped, says Stu Wilson, who organizes and compiles the Sarasota data.
TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What began as a holiday hunting tradition has grown into the largest citizen-science survey in North America. The 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count wrapped up on Wednesday. A steady stream of Lake Michigan waves made its way into the harbor in Two Rivers. “This...
With temperatures in the low forties but an intermittent light rain, 14 field observers in seven parties plus 15 feeder-watchers counted the birds in southern Carlisle (Rte. 225 to the Concord line) for the Concord Christmas Count on Sunday January 2. Although the rain didn’t keep the birders down, it did keep the birds down. This 49th consecutive Christmas Count in Carlisle found 2,049 individuals (lowest count since 2012) of 36 species (fewest since 2009).
FORT BRAGG, CA — On Monday, December 27, 2021, volunteers spread out before dawn from Cleone to Big River to count birds. It’s an annual nationwide tradition run by the Audubon Society that dates back to 1900. The birders encountered rough weather this year. “It was the worst weather in bird count history,” said Tim Bray, the Fort Bragg count coordinator. His compatriots were quick to point out they had endured worse weather in locations like Cincinnati. Regardless of other experiences, it was not a pleasant day to be out on the headlands. Winds around 20 mph, cold rain, and several hail storms impeded the count in more ways than one. It was difficult to get scopes to stay upright and the rough seas didn’t help as shorebirds were few and far between. The windblown hale felt like hundreds of pinpricks on your cheeks and staying dry was in itself a challenge. Still, the bird counters soldiered on and as the weather fluctuated, they met with some success throughout the day and into the evening hours.
This winter marks the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, a project of the National Audubon Society, which is self-described as the longest-running community science project in the country. What started as a few dozen volunteers in 1900 has grown to tens of thousands of birders, spreading out in 15-mile circles across the country to count every bird insight on one midwinter day. From this record, scientists can draw insights about everything from the abundance of species to how species’ ranges are shifting from year-to-year and decade-to-decade.
Sixty-six species, 18 shy of the 2021 total, were spotted Sunday during the 39th annual winter bird count. Although visibility was challenged by clouds and fog, the rain subsided and the temperature was a mild 50 degrees as 14 birders were out in force with their binoculars. They separated into four groups to search the village, the north end, the farms and the Beavertail peninsula.
Momentarily distracted, he decided there was no danger of competition and returned to his meal. This male is wearing his winter plumage. According to a 2011 articles by Christine Southwick, they are not always here in the winter. Here's a column she wrote about our state bird. For the Birds:...
Every year around Christmas time, local residents join tens of thousands of people across the Western Hemisphere to record all the birds they see or hear within a 15-mile radius. The Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count started in the 1900s and has been going on for more than 120 years....
Each year as we reach mid-December, we go through many happenings in our lives. This is the time of the holidays and winter solstice. Not quite as well-known, but just as regular of a feature to the year’s end, is the Christmas Bird Count. Though “Christmas” is part of...
Dear EarthTalk: How are bird populations faring in the U.S. and around the world? What are some ways to help them?. Not surprisingly, given the myriad environmental threats they are facing, bird numbers continue to decline rapidly today across North America and beyond. Researchers at Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology and Canada’s National Wildlife Research Centre found in a 2019 analysis that wild bird populations in the continental U.S. and Canada have declined by 29 percent — or a total net loss of around three billion birds — since 1970. Their landmark study is the first ever to perform a comprehensive assessment of wild bird net population changes across the continent.
"It all stems back to open water," said Ben Eckhoff, park naturalist. "Lake Carlos was the only open water this year for miles upon miles. Not sure exactly, but probably 50 or more miles in any direction. The lake was loaded with birds." The reason Lake Carlos was not iced...
Gloria is taking some time off from writing to focus on family. In the meantime, please enjoy this column from January 2017. Chilly winter weather has finally arrived! My daughter, Julia, has been excitedly waiting and waiting for the first snow. Finally, a week ago, we got our first flurries here in southern Illinois but, unfortunately, they did not stick around. Sled rides with Daddy and making snowmen rank on the top of Julia’s list of wintertime favorites. This winter, I’ve been kept indoors more, organizing items from our recent move, but it’s been a perfect way to spend more time with the children.
MANKATO — More than a thousand Canada geese and four dozen mallards were spotted by Mankato’s faction of participants in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. Local organizer Chad Heins said a high number of waterfowl chose to linger in Blue Earth County well into December...
OAKLAND — The Oakland Christmas Bird Count was completed for the 38th year on Dec. 18. According to Connie Skipper, count compiler, the Oakland circle for the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count has a diameter of 15 miles, with the center at the intersection of Mayhew Inn Road and Lake Shore Drive.
Birds have always captured the human imagination. They are fantastically beautiful, occurring in a huge variety of colors and forms. They can fly high in the air and dive deep in the water, representing a freedom that inspires us. Through art, science, and careful observation, we have been able to probe some of the mysteries of birds. Still, they elude our grasp.
Icy cold wind and some rain didn’t freeze the enthusiasm of hard-core birders who were out making history Monday morning. Jill and Ted Falasco of Bucksville had expected to spot as many as 60 different birds, but were happy with about 49 that they identified as they rounded Lake Busbee before heading to the nearby Grand Strand Waste Water Plant where they hoped to spot more.
Comments / 0