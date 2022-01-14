Annual Christmas Bird Counts add to knowledge of bird population trends

FORT BRAGG, CA — On Monday, December 27, 2021, volunteers spread out before dawn from Cleone to Big River to count birds. It’s an annual nationwide tradition run by the Audubon Society that dates back to 1900. The birders encountered rough weather this year. “It was the worst weather in bird count history,” said Tim Bray, the Fort Bragg count coordinator. His compatriots were quick to point out they had endured worse weather in locations like Cincinnati. Regardless of other experiences, it was not a pleasant day to be out on the headlands. Winds around 20 mph, cold rain, and several hail storms impeded the count in more ways than one. It was difficult to get scopes to stay upright and the rough seas didn’t help as shorebirds were few and far between. The windblown hale felt like hundreds of pinpricks on your cheeks and staying dry was in itself a challenge. Still, the bird counters soldiered on and as the weather fluctuated, they met with some success throughout the day and into the evening hours.

