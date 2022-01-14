ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She’s Getting Death Threats After Britney’s ‘Accusatory Posts’

 6 days ago
Britney Spears’ little sister Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on Friday to “clarify” some things about their feud.

Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn spoke about her new book “Things I Should Have Said” and her famous sister in an interview with ABC News for “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” Britney wasn’t happy about it, and posted on Twitter that Jamie Lynn was trying to “sell a book at my expense.”

In a public message to Britney, she said, "Brit, I am always here for you. You know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xqhcm_0dlpD7KF00

She added, "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

Addressing Britney’s claims about her memoir, Jamie Lynn hit back, "I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears, too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

In closing, she shared, "There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

As for what bothered Britney about Jamie Lynn’s ABC News interview, the pop star posted on Thursday, “My sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Referencing Jamie Lynn’s performance of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Britney wrote, “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs… I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”

Bashing Jamie Lynn and their family, Britney added, “If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL… heart of gold… Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted…. But see, I always was the bigger person. They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke… the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams. She knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea.’”

Along with wishing her sister well on her book tour, Britney noted that she is stepping away from Instagram for a while. She explained, “The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough… MORE than enough.”

Spears stressed, “Psss lesson learned from all this don’t trust people or anyone. Make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self !!!!”

Jamie Lynn recently sat down with “Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft, and opened up about her strained relationship with Britney as well as Britney’s now-ended conservatorship. Jamie also reflects on becoming a mom at 17 and recalls daughter Maddie’s harrowing 2017 ATV accident. Watch!

