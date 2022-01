Families with children in Great Bend public schools received an email this week outlining changes to the school district's COVID-19 procedures. Following a recommendation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Education, the district suspended contact tracing for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18. Without contact tracing, the schools are no longer able to notify families if a child has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO