Families of disabled children felt abandoned during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fear the ramifications of more restrictions, MSPs have heard.Various services supporting children and their families were stopped during the pandemic to slow the spread of the virus.But Susie Fitton, the policy manager of Inclusion Scotland said this took a toll on families dealing with children with additional needs.Ms Fitton told the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee at Holyrood that particular fault was found with services delivered by local authorities.That feeling of abandonment hasn't abated for some families even though services in some cases have been re-instatedSusie Fitton,...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO