ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Single Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrH1y_0dlpCB1N00

DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVUEs_0dlpCB1N00
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Oreo releasing Batman cookies with riddles to reveal clues about new movie

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year. It’s the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already sells more than 10% of all clothes in the […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Dallas, PA
Sports
Dallas, PA
Lifestyle
WTAJ

Dumped? You can get paid over $1,000 to listen to breakup songs

(WTAJ) — Most people listen to Taylor Swift and cry for free. Now, one company wants to hire someone to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours. FinanceBuzz is accepting applications for a “DJ of Heartache” who will be paid $1,100 to listen to 24 hours’ worth of songs that will make you stare longingly […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Marvel Comics#Spidey#Heritage Auctions#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

EXPLAINER: Microsoft’s Activision buy could shake up gaming

Microsoft stunned the gaming industry when it announced this week it would buy game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, said the deal would be good for gamers and advance its ambitions for the metaverse — a […]
VIDEO GAMES
WTAJ

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
WTAJ

White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, arrived in the U.S. at Kennedy Airport in […]
DALLAS, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy