Louisiana to receive $1B to repair 400 bridges under Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Louisiana will receive a sizeable portion of the $26.5 billion in federal money allocated to states for infrastructure and bridge repair.

The passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law spawned The Bridge Formula Program, which will allocate $1 billion in federal funds to Louisiana over five years to repair 400 rural and urban bridges across the state.

Of the $26.5 billion, Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over five years, with $202.6 million allocated this fiscal year.

“Louisiana will be well served by this program, as our funding needs for infrastructure projects are immense,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “I applaud the Biden administration for seeing the transportation needs of our nation, and state, by launching this investment program that will greatly aid our communities. Bridge closures or weight restrictions severely hinder our agriculture, manufacturing and service industries, as well a public transit, commuter travel and school bus routes. Limiting closures will provide a better overall quality of life to our residents, motorists and businesses.”

“This new federal investment comes at the right time as many of our bridges, including those on the interstate system, are 45 to 65 years old,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D.

Wilson, Ph.D. “The number of bridges falling into poor condition is expected to increase greatly in the coming years and this funding will allow us to make necessary improvements before these bridges deteriorate to the point of closure.”

Louisiana has the third-largest bridge infrastructure in the nation.

Some of the bridges projects that will advance this year due to this funding include:

· LA 531 over I-20 Bridge Replacement in Webster Parish

· I-10 over US & Missouri Pacific RR in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes

· Jimmie Davis Bridge Replacement in Caddo Parish

· US90Z – Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation in Jefferson Parish

· I-10 Sabine River Bridges Rehabilitation in Calcasieu Parish

· I-20 Orange Street Overpass Repair in Ouachita Parish

· US 61 Jefferson Highway Overpass Repair in East Baton Rouge Parish

· LA 47 Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge Rehabilitation in Orleans Parish

· LA 485 Bridges near Allen Louisiana (Natchitoches Parish)

· LA 835 Creek Bridges in Morehouse Parish

· LA 121 over the Calcasieu River in Rapides Parish

· LA 182 over Berwick Bay Bridge Rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish

· US 51 over the Yellow Water River in Tangipahoa Parish

· LA 1183 over Turner Canal in Avoyelles Parish

· LA 1226 over Bayou Chevreuille in Natchitoches Parish

· LA 961 over Sandy Creek in East Feliciana Parish

· LA 404 Bayou and Canal Bridges in Iberville Parish