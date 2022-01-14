ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash Is Back With ‘Call Off The Dogs' From His Upcoming Album

By Emily Lee
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Slash is gearing up to release his new album 4 . On Friday (January 14), he released a new track from the project, 'Call Off The Dogs,' featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. As the title suggests, this will be Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. 'Call Off The Dogs' follows two previously released singles from 4, 'The River Is Rising' and 'Fill My World .'

"This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," Slash recently said of the project. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."

Kennedy also opened up about the recording process, revealing it took very little time to get everything done. “The guys set up almost like they were playing a show,” he recalled. “They were all in the same room together and just rocking out live. And I was in a vocal booth. So a lot of what you hear on these tracks are just five guys playing at the same time.

“A lot of times with modern recordings, you start out and you get the drums, you get the bass and you get the guitars, and this was just very fast. … I think the majority of the album was recorded in about five days," he continued. "That’s unheard of. I don’t remember the last time we made a record where the majority of it was done that quickly.”

This isn't the only exciting project Slash has in the works—he confirmed Guns N' Roses is working on new music, too. “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak,” he teased in a recent interview with Classic Rock . "We’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid. It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

4 will be available on February 11. Are you excited for more Slash?

