ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. Congress member tests positive for virus a 2nd time

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling. It’s the second time she has contracted the virus.

A statement that the Democrat’s office posted on her Twitter account Thursday night says that Hayes is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. She is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine, according to the statement.

It urges people to “take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe.”

The 48-year-old is serving her second term. She represents Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, in the western portion of the state.

She previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin prosecutor weighs in on fake GOP electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin assistant district attorney has said state or federal prosecutors should look into a complaint filed a year ago alleging that Republicans committed fraud when they submitted false paperwork saying former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state. Wisconsin is one of seven...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jahana Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut U S#Ap#Democrat
The Associated Press

State works to increase COVID-19 testing amid high demand

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In response to increasing demand, Kansas health officials said Thursday they are working to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing sites. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that demand for testing has significantly increased in the past month as COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant continue to rise.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy