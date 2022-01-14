Conn. Congress member tests positive for virus a 2nd time

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling. It’s the second time she has contracted the virus.

A statement that the Democrat’s office posted on her Twitter account Thursday night says that Hayes is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. She is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine, according to the statement.

It urges people to “take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe.”

The 48-year-old is serving her second term. She represents Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, in the western portion of the state.

She previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020.